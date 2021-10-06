Mika Tienhaara, CEO of ROCSOLE honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Mika Tienhaara, CEO of ROCSOLE has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
We are now disrupting the oil and gas industry, that has issues with both efficiency and emissions, to make it vastly better.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Biz Magazine Annual Awards
— Mika Tienhaara, CEO of ROCSOLE
Mika Tienhaara, CEO of ROCSOLE has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
ROCSOLE is the leading smart process imaging company. With AI & deep learning prediction solutions ROSCOLE supports operational teams to reduce OPEX, to avoid unplanned shutdowns, and to monitor product quality to increase revenues.
Mika Tienhaara has engineering degrees in production technology (B.Sc.) and energy technology (M.Sc.) as well as a Master in Business Administration. He is an award-winning innovator and executive, a serial entrepreneur with an excellent track record, a best-selling author and an energy industry professional. He has built successful companies in various countries, such as Norway, Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands, Germany, Malaysia, USA, Brazil and Mexico. Mika has commercialized more than 30 technologies. His passion and drive are to actively contribute to the sustainability of industries through improved operational excellence by digital transformation. With his experience from all phases of innovation and startups, Mika has also mentored and advised more than 50 startup companies.
Mika Tienhaara commented on his selection: I feel deeply honored to be selected as a key innovator in industry – at the same time I take this as a strong sign that the work, targets and impact we are achieving as a team are crucial for the industries we impact and is critical for decarbonization.
READ WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE'S EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH MIKA TIENHAARA, CEO OF ROCSOLE: https://www.worldbizmagazine.net/post/mika-tienhaara-ceo-of-rocsole-interview-with-wbm-top-100-innovation-ceo
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit. www.worldbizmagazine.net/worldbizinnovationceoawards
ABOUT ROCSOLE
ROCSOLE is the leading smart process imaging company. With AI & deep learning prediction solutions we support operational teams to reduce OPEX, to avoid unplanned shutdowns, and to monitor product quality to increase revenues. Our field proven applications include emulsion, deposition, sand, and flow regime related imaging and our services are applied on offshore and onshore pipelines, tanks, and separators. We aim to support an automated, digitalized and unmanned platform operations. ROCSOLE offices are located in Houston (TX, USA), Oslo (Norway), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Sao Paulo (Brazil) and Kuopio (Finland/HQ). TEAM ROCSOLE is dedicated to work side-by-side to improve your process. Get in touch with us! www.rocsole.com
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility. www.worldbizmagazine.net
