Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Ensure a Person with Mesothelioma Receives the Best Compensation and He is Always Available-Including Holidays

The Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure that a person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in the United States has on the spot specifics about how the compensation process for this rare cancer works and what the person's claim might be worth.

If you have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or this is your husband or dad it is incredibly important to get up to speed on the things you must do to ensure the best possible compensation results. The most important of these things is for the person who has this rare cancer to recall the specifics of how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. It is the specifics of the person's asbestos exposure that become the foundation for a mesothelioma compensation claim.

Aside from specificity about how the person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos other extremely helpful items include coworkers or shipmates who may have witnessed their exposure to asbestos. The most successful mesothelioma compensation claims results occur when a person with this rare cancer can recall the specifics of their asbestos exposures and it is typically very helpful for the person to have an eyewitness to at least some of these exposures.

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, manufacturing workers, plumbers, pipefitters, welders, machinists, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. http://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Vermont, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma