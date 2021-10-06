The Most Lucrative Human Identification Market Size becoming larger and Massively Growing up with CAGR 9.3%
The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed the healthcare systems in the world and increased the need for the development of healthcare information technology.
Human Identification Market by Product (Instruments, Assay Kits & Reagents, and Software), Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Next-Generation Sequencing, Capillary Electrophoresis, and Others)”NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Human Identification Market by Product (Instruments, Assay Kits & Reagents, and Software), Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Next-Generation Sequencing, Capillary Electrophoresis, and Others), Application (Forensic Applications, Paternity Identification, and Others), and End User (Forensic Laboratories and Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021––2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
Human identification is defined as the branch of science which is used to analyze the DNA sample for identification of individual and forensic investigation. This technique is based on the distinguishing of ridges found on the fingers of the suspect, because every human possess unique formations and categorization of ridges. The human identification technology is mostly used in forensic laboratory for the analysis of blood, hair, DNA, skin, and teeth. Growth of the global human identification market is majorly driven by an increase in demand for DNA analysis; rise in funding from private & government organizations for forensic program and human trafficking; surge in number of crime cases; and increase in technology in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.
Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as
AutoGen, Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Carolina Biological Supply Company
GENETEK BIOPHARMA GmbH
Hamilton Company
Promega Corporation
QIAGEN
SecuriGene Technologies Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Verogen, Inc
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the human identification market, and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.
It presents a quantitative analysis of the human identification market from 2021 to 2030 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
Extensive analysis of the human identification market based on procedures and services assists to understand the trends in the industry.
Key players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.
Table of Content
CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION
1.1.Report description
1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders
1.3.Key market segments
1.4.Research methodology
1.4.1.Secondary research
1.4.2.Primary research
1.4.3.Analyst tools and models
CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1.Key findings of the study
2.2.CXO perspective
CHAPTER 3:MARKET LANDSCAPE
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.2.2.Top winning strategies
3.3.Porter’s five forces analysis
3.4.Top player positioning, 2020
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.1.1.Advancement in technology in human identification system and decrease in the cost of DNA analysis
3.5.1.2.Favorable government initiatives and rise in funds for the forensic program
3.5.1.3.Increase in demand for NGS
3.5.2.Restraint
3.5.2.1.High cost of genomic instruments
3.5.2.2.Lack of skilled professional and trained personnel
3.5.3.Opportunity
3.5.3.1.Increase in development of the advanced analytical system by major key players
3.5.4.Impact analysis
3.6.Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the human identification market
