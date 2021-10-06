Aircraft Computers Market set to grow to $10.6 Billion by 2030: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain’ has launched a new aviation report Aircraft Computers Market Report 2020-2030: Forecasts by Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, UAVs), Type (Flight Control Computer, Flight Management Computer, Engine Control Computer, Mission Computer, Utility Computer), Component (Hardware, Software), End User (New Build, Installed Base, Upgrades), Application (Commercial, Military, Para-Military) PLUS Profiles of Leading Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis

Aircraft computers includes flight control computers such as flight augmentation computers, flight guidance computers, flight control computers, flight director computers, air data computers autopilot computers; multiple channel FADEC computer, electronic engine controller (EEC) or engine control unit (ECU); and central maintenance computers among others. These computers are highly integral to the aircraft architecture and with the focus toward next generation aircraft, component manufacturers are continuously developing innovative technology. These hardware component also require an integration of software solutions, without which, some of these component may not function.

The Aircraft Computers market has been segmented on the basis of application, platform, type, end user and component in the report. The application submarket divides the market into commercial, military and para-military. The type submarket divides the market into flight control computer, flight management computer, engine control computer, utility computer and mission computer. The platform submarket divides the market into fixed wing, rotary wing and UAVs. Component submarket studies the hardware and software component of aircraft computers. The report also divides the market into major national and regional sub markets including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa and Middle East.

Leading companies featured in the report includes BAE Systems, Cobham, Curtiss-Wright, Esterline Technologies, Saab, United Technologies, Thales, Honeywell International and Safran among others.

