Amendment to the South Carolina Electronic Filing Policies and Guidelines

Based on new technical capabilities, the Electronic Filing Policies and Guidelines are amended to permit defendants to E-File new cases.  This technical capability is limited to cases where the defendant seeks court-approval of a settlement and the plaintiff is represented by counsel.  Further instructions are available on the E-Filing Portal Page at https://www.sccourts.org/efiling/ARGs/ARG-26%20Initiating%20A%20Case%20By%20Defense%20Attorney.pdf.

 

2021-10-06-01

The Supreme Court of South Carolina

 

Re: Amendment to Section 2(d)(3), South Carolina Electronic Filing Policies and Guidelines

Appellate Case No. 2021-000971

 

ORDER

 

Pursuant to Article V, Section 4 of the South Carolina Constitution, Section 2(d)(3) of the South Carolina Electronic Filing Policies and Guidelines is amended to read:

(d) Excluded Documents. The following documents may not be E-Filed, regardless of whether the filer is an attorney, and must be Traditionally filed together with a Certificate of Technical Difficulty:

.     .     .

(3) Settlements filed as new cases, including Minor Settlement and Death Settlement Proceedings, if initiated and filed by the defendant, rather than the plaintiff. However, in cases where the plaintiff is represented by a member in good standing of the South Carolina Bar, a settlement filed as a new case may be E-Filed by the defendant.

This amendment, which allows defendants to file certain settlements as new cases,1 is effectively immediately. 

 

s/Donald W. Beatty                        C.J.

s/John W. Kittredge                           J.

s/Kaye G. Hearn                                J.

s/John Cannon Few                           J.

s/George C. James, Jr.                      J.

Columbia, South Carolina October 6, 2021

 

 

