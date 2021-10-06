RIAG and DPS announce virtual meeting to gather public input on body-worn camera policies

Members of the public are invited to attend a virtual meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, October 12 to provide public comment during the initial body-worn camera policy-making process

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Rhode Island Attorney General's Office and the Department of Public Safety will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday, October 12 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. to gather public input on the recently enacted Statewide Body-Worn Camera Program.

How to Join the Meeting: Members of the public can join the Zoom meeting using the following: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81435985717 +1-646-558-8656

Individuals who wish to provide public comment at the meeting can sign up here: https://form.jotform.com/212714866644058

Public comments will be heard in the order of when individuals sign up. Comments will be limited to five minutes each.

On August 31, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and Colonel James M. Manni, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of Public Safety, announced the start of a months-long public process for establishing a statewide policy for the use and operation of police body-worn cameras.

In June 2021, Rhode Island enacted a statewide program that aims to equip every frontline police officer and supervisor with body-worn cameras. As part of the program, the Attorney General and Director of the Department of Public Safety, in consultation with the Rhode Island Police Chiefs' Association, are tasked with promulgating rules and regulations to create a statewide policy for the use and operation of body-worn cameras that participating departments will be required to adopt.

Following the initial gathering of public input, the Attorney General and the Director of the Department of Public Safety will promulgate draft rules establishing the policy, at which point the public process will continue and include additional opportunities for public input.

