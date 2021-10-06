Global Wearable Artificial Kidney Market Size to Register Record Value of US $16,427.08 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

[205+ Pages Research Study] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the global Wearable Artificial Kidney Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 7339.14 Million in 2019 to reach USD 16,427.08 Million by 2026, at 12.20% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2020-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are AWAK Technologies, Dutch Kidney Foundation, and Blood Purification Technologies Inc and Others.

Global Wearable Artificial Kidney Market: Overview

Wearable artificial kidney refers to a transportable medical device that permits patients to experience the advantages of dialysis at home when carrying out their daily work. Wearable artificial kidney improves the lives of end-stage renal disease patients owing to its ability to eliminate stay in the hospital and it helps to improve the physiological aspects by reducing hypertension. These devices are also used in order to minimize sodium retention.

Industry Major Market Players

Blood Purification Technologies Inc

AWAK Technologies

Dutch Kidney Foundation

Market Dynamics

A growing number of cases of renal failure, coupled with technological advancements in the field of artificial kidneys are major factors driving the growth of the target market. In addition to this increasing disposable income as well as growing old age population are major factors expected to create huge demand for the artificial kidney and in turn, are anticipated to propel the growth of the target market in the near future. For instance, according to the data published by World Health Organization in 2018, by 2050, the old age population across the globe is predictable to be a total of 2 billion, up from 900 million in the year 2015. Additionally, growing awareness regarding health is another factor to propel target market growth over the forecast period. However, high costs associated with the development of this kidney are a key factor expected to hamper the growth of the target market in the near future.

Global Wearable Artificial Kidney Market: Report Scope

The wearable artificial kidney market is segmented based on the indication. On the basis of indication segmentation, the market is classified into acute renal disease and end-stage renal disease. The End-Stage Renal Disease segment is expected to dominate over the forecast period and accounted for the highest share in the target market, 2018.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the wearable artificial kidney sector. Key strategic developments in the wearable artificial kidney market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the wearable artificial kidney market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The wearable artificial kidney market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the wearable artificial kidney industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different indications and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Growing disposable income, coupled with increasing developments in the science and technology sector are some of the major factors driving the growth of the global wearable artificial kidney market. In addition, growth in the geriatric population is another factor expected to fuel the growth of the global market in the near future. However, limitations associated with the wearable artificial kidney are expected to hamper the growth of the target market during the forecast period.

Based upon the region the global market has been categorized as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate in the global market in terms of revenue as compared to that of markets in other regions during the forecast period 2019-2026. This is attributed to the increased adoption rate of advanced technology in the countries of the region. Increasing government funding for R&D activities has also fuelled more market growth in those areas.

This report segments the wearable artificial kidney market as follows:

Global Wearable Artificial Kidney Market: By Indication Segmentation Analysis

Acute Renal Disease

End-Stage Renal Disease

