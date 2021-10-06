Anti-Corrosion Coating Market in water-borne segment to register the fastest CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027
Anti-Corrosion Coating Market is driven by rise in investment across end-user industries, and superior performance of anti-corrosion powder coatings.PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The anti-corrosion coating market report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. The global anti-corrosion coating market garnered $22.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to garner $41.2 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2026, As per the report published by Allied Market Research.
The global anti-corrosion coating market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, end-user industry, and region. Based on type, the market is further divided into epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, alkyd, zinc, chlorinated rubber, and others. The epoxy segment accounted for around two-fifths of the total share of the global anti-corrosion coating market in 2019. Whereas, the acrylic segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2027.
Request Report Sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1592
Increase in awareness about eco-friendly products, rise in investment across end-user industries, and superior performance of anti-corrosion powder coatings propel the growth of the global anti-corrosion coating market. However, limitations of epoxy anti-corrosion coating and government impede the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand for anti-corrosion coating in the marine industry to improve efficiency and rise in applications of anti-corrosion coating in the solar and wind energy industry offer lucrative opportunities to the market players.
Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share, holding more than one-third of the total share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. Furthermore, the region is also anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027. The market also analyses regions including Europe, North America, and LAMEA.
COVID-19 Scenarios:
The global pandemic has caused the complete anti-corrosion coating industry to a standstill. COVID-19 has damagingly impacted the global anti-corrosion coating industry, due to pauses of other supporting industries including oil & gas, marine, and infrastructure companies, as per government restrictions. On the other hand, the stringent rules and global lockdown have also urged other stakeholders in coating industries to curtail down businesses.
For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1592
The construction sector is also contributing toward overall market growth. Despite the economic volatility during the COVID-19 pandemic, investments from private and public sectors are accelerating the construction industry. By 2027, as the growing population has been demanding new residential projects, Europe anti-corrosion coatings market size is certain to proliferate.
Without corrosion protection, the annual expenses of industrial corrosion damages that ultimately lead to machinery failure and production losses can be exorbitant. As pipelines, tubing, fasteners, and other industrial equipment is subject to adverse environmental conditions, water, sea salt, and chemicals, anti-corrosion coatings are an indispensable need.
The global anti-corrosion coating market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, end-user industry, and region. Based on type, the market is further divided into epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, alkyd, zinc, chlorinated rubber, and others. The epoxy segment accounted for around two-fifths of the total share of the global anti-corrosion coating market in 2019. Whereas, the acrylic segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2027.
Based on technology, the market is segmented on the basis of solvent-borne, waterborne, powder, and other anti-corrosion coatings. The solvent-borne segment accounted for the largest market share with more than three-fifths of the total share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Contrarily, the water-borne segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027.
The key market players analyzed in the anti-corrosion coating market involves BASF SE, NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO. LTD, PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, AkzoNobel N.V, Hempel Holdings A/S, Kansai Paints Co. Ltd, The Dow Chemical Company, WackerChemie AG, and 3M.
Request Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1592
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.
Browse Similar Report:
Powder Coatings Market
Functional Coil Coatings Market
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn