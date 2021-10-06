Operating Room Management Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | GE Healthcare, STERIS plc, Getinge AB

Market aims to maximize operational efficiency by increasing the number of surgical procedures performed and through minimizing the resources needed.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Operating Room Management Market by Solutions (Data Management and Communication Solutions, Anesthesia Information Management System, Operating Room Supply Management Solutions, Operating Room Scheduling Solutions, and Performance Management Solutions, Others), Component (Software, and Services), Delivery Mode (On Premise Solutions, Web-Based solutions, and Cloud Base Solutions) and End User (Hospital, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Operating room management market aims to maximize operational efficiency by increasing the number of surgical procedures performed and through minimizing the resources needed. Operating room management market deals with long-term decision-making based on predicted work load which is not limited to maximizing the utilization of personnel's and materials but it also involves expansion decisions, optimal patient safety and outcomes, decrease delays with an end result of achieving satisfaction of outcomes for both the physicians and the patients.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Surgical Information Systems, Optum, Meditech, Picis Clinical Solutions, Getinge AB and STERIS plc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
By Solutions: Data management and communication solutions, Anesthesia information management systems, Operating room supply management solutions, Operating room scheduling solutions, Performance management solutions, Other solutions
By Component: Software, Services
By Delivery Mode: On-premise solutions, Web-based solutions, Cloud-based solutions