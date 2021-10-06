Nisin Market to Generate $638.1 Million by 2030 | Growth & Key Business Strategies

Nisin Market

Factors that drive the nisin market growth are change in lifestyle of people and varied consumer trends toward the use of ready-to-eat food products.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nisin Market generated $317.9 million in 2020, and is estimated to generate $638.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, top investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

People’s changing lifestyle, varied consumer trends towards ready-to-use food products, and growth in bakery, confectionery, meat, and poultry applications drive the growth of the global nisin market. However, stringent regulations pertaining to the use of chemical preservatives in certain regions and surge in awareness regarding the utilization of additives hamper the market growth. On the other hand, continuous research activities by the players and strong support from multinational ingredient manufacturing companies for the development of such products are expected to create new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF (270 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6951

Covid-19 Scenario:
• The outbreak of covid-19 pandemic led to disrupted manufacturing and supply management of nisin. This in turn resulted in the shortage nis0in.
• In addition, the prices were also increased during the initial phase of covid-19, owing to the shortage of material and its higher demand. However, as the situations are revitalizing, and the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report provides detailed segmentation of the global nisin market based on type, application, and region.
Based on type, the powder segment accounted for the highest market share, holding 94% of the total share in 2020 and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the liquid segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on applications, the food and beverages segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for around three-fourths of the global nisin market, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the cosmetics and personal care segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The report also studies the region including LAMEA and Europe.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6951?reqfor=covid

Leading players of the global nisin market analyzed in the research include DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Galactic, Mayasan Biotech, Merck Group, Royal DSM, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Cayman Chemical Company, Chihon Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Duke Thomson's India Pvt. Ltd., and Siveele B.V.

Similar Reports:

Nutrition Bars Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nutrition-bars-market

Meat Analogue Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/meat-analogue-market

Pectins Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pectins-market

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Nisin Market to Generate $638.1 Million by 2030 | Growth & Key Business Strategies

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
The current status and future prospects of the structural heart device market will growing at a CAGR of 10.5%
Optical Film Market Statistics 2030: Major Factors that can Increase the Global Demand
Foam Blowing Agents Market to witness 5.21% CAGR from 2016 to 2022, construction sector is explore the industry growth
View All Stories From This Author