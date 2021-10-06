NC Commission of Indian Affairs to Launch Webinar Series to Improve Health and Social Service Disparities Among American Indian Youth

The NC Department of Administration’s Commission of Indian Affairs will launch a four-part webinar series beginning October 7th to help improve health and social service disparities among American Indian youth in North Carolina. Designed to help educate social service providers, judicial and healthcare workers, the webinars are scheduled to run 12:30 to 2 p.m. each Thursday in October.

“Our children are our future and every child should have a chance to thrive no matter their race or ethnicity,” said Administration Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell. “Educating our state’s health care, judicial and social service providers is key to breaking down barriers that are currently hindering our youth.”

The webinar series will explore topics ranging from the historical treatment of American Indians and its possible impact on current medical treatment and social services to resources and programs available to aid American Indian children within the community. The webinars are free and are open to American Indian tribes, state and local officials, social service providers as well as judicial and healthcare workers who work closely with American Indian children within the foster care and/or health care system.

The educational series includes:

October 7 - Historical Perspective : Gain an understanding of how historical treatment of American Indians may still be impacting current outlooks on acceptance of medical treatment and social services. Find out how your interactions with American Indian clients can make the difference in whether the child gets medical care.

: Gain an understanding of how historical treatment of American Indians may still be impacting current outlooks on acceptance of medical treatment and social services. Find out how your interactions with American Indian clients can make the difference in whether the child gets medical care. October 14 - Real Life Experiences : Hear American Indians actively involved in foster care and social service share how they’ve used their cultural knowledge and experience to impact hundreds of children’s lives and learn what suggestions they have for other providers.

: Hear American Indians actively involved in foster care and social service share how they’ve used their cultural knowledge and experience to impact hundreds of children’s lives and learn what suggestions they have for other providers. October 21 - Importance of Accurate Data : Learn how data makes all the difference in current services and resources for today's American Indian children, as well as long term impacts as they age. Hear personal experiences of what happens as children age out of foster care.

: Learn how data makes all the difference in current services and resources for today's American Indian children, as well as long term impacts as they age. Hear personal experiences of what happens as children age out of foster care. October 28 - Resources Available Today: Find out which resources and programs are available to help American Indian children in your community - from social services, to insurance and more - and how you can make a difference.

To learn more about the webinar series, please visit the NC Commission of Indian Affairs website for details.

About NCDOA and the NC Commission of Indian Affairs The N.C. Department of Administration acts as the business manager for North Carolina state government. Under the leadership of Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell, the department oversees government operations and advocacy programs. The department's advocacy programs help to promote and assist diverse segments of the state's population that have been traditionally underserved. The NC Commission of Indian Affairs advocates for the rights of American Indian residents in North Carolina. It provides programs and services to American Indian communities across the state, including education and resources to aid in social and economic development. The Commission also works to promote unity among American Indian and non-Indian communities.