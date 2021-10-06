The bioprocess controllers and automation systems market is projected to be grow at an annualized growth rate (CAGR) of 10% by 2030, claims Roots Analysis

Owing to their advanced features and cost saving potential, bioprocess controllers and automation systems have been adopted widely by stakeholders in order to optimize and fasten the manufacturing process of biologics

The bioprocess controllers and automation systems have turned out to be a process optimization solution for the biopharmaceutical industries, overcoming the inadequacies of the traditional bioreactor systems. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the increasing demand for biologics has led to the surge in the adoption rate of the aforementioned systems. As a result, several bioprocess equipment developers stepped up to offer more controlled and automated systems in order to increase the productivity, shorten production timelines, reduce cost of goods, and increase flexibility of the bioprocess.

Key Market Insights

120+ bioprocess controllers and automation systems are being developed by various players in this domain

Over 40% of the bioprocess controllers and automation systems are being offered to optimize the downstream processes, followed by over 30% controllers, which are used to optimize upstream processes.

Over 25 companies claim to provide development services related to bioprocess controllers and automation systems

The domain is featured by the presence of nearly 40% small players; of which, over 30% of players are developing upstream controllers. Further, more than 50% of these players offering bioprocess controllers and automation systems are based in Europe.

More than 3,500 patents have been filed / published related to the bioprocess controllers and automation systems, as of July 2021

Close to 70% of these were patent applications, while the remaining were granted patents. Of the total patent applications, close to 65% were filed in North America, while around 30% patents were filed in Europe.

Europe is anticipated to capture over 42% of the market share by 2030

Bioprocess controllers and automation systems developed for preclinical / clinical scale operations currently capture the highest share (~75%) in the market; this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future. Further, upstream / downstream controllers hold the major share (~60%) in bioprocess controllers and automation systems market.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players engaged in the development of bioprocess controller and automation systems?

What are the different application areas where bioprocess controller and automation systems can be used?

can be used? What are the key features of bioprocess controller and automation systems?

How has the intellectual property landscape of bioprocess controller and automation, evolved over the time?

What are the key trends within the bioprocess controllers and automation systems market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

By 2030, the financial opportunity within the bioprocess controllers and automation systems market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Controllers

Upstream / Downstream controller systems

Bioprocess control software

Analysis by Scale of Operation

Preclinical / Clinical Operation

Commercial Operation

Analysis by Mode of Operation

Batch / Fed-batch

Perfusion

Analysis by Types of Systems

Single-use systems

Stainless Steel / Other Systems

Analysis by Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific and Rest of the World

The report also features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, the several bioprocessing companies are likely to adopt bioprocess controllers and automation systems in the foreseen future. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussion held with prominent industry representatives.

The research includes profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features a tabulated overview of company, product portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

Applikon Biotechnology

Cytiva

Repligen

Sartorius

Sepragen

Solaris Biotech

Sysbiotech

Thermo Fisher Scientific

