Smart Labels Market  Latest Trend and Future Scope Registering a CAGR of 16.6% in Near Future

Smart Labels Market Industry Growth, Analysis, Business Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Forecast to 2023PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- the global smart labels market was valued at $5,428 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $13,671 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 16.6% from 2017 to 2023. The dynamic display label segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period, owing to the enhanced display of the detailed attributes of the product. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth, owing to the growth in potential startups, rise in disposable income, increase in urbanization & industrialization, along with surge in retail and health & pharmaceutical industries.
The global smart labels market growth is driven by its ability to provide customers with detailed information about products using digital technology and smart devices. In addition, increase in demand for smart labels is driven by its ability to provide real-time visibility of the product. Moreover, rise in demand for effective anti-theft devices, owing to security concerns contributes to the significant rise in the demand for global smart labels market.
Smart Labels Market Competitive Analysis:
Leading market players in global Smart Labels Market include:
CCL Industries Inc., Thinfilm Electronics, Zebra Technologies Corporation, CCL Industries, Alien Technology Inc., Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd., SATO Holdings, Zebra Technologies, and Graphic Label, Inc.
These players have implemented various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the industry.
Smart Labels Market Segmentation:
The report provides an in-depth segmentation of the global Smart Labels Market. The major segments in the report are examined on the basis of product, type, end user, and regions. The report also involves the tables based on wide-ranging analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and revenue share of each for the historic period and the forecast period.
By Type:
RFID
Electronic Article Surveillance Label (EAS)
Sensing Label
Dynamic Display Label
By Applications:
Retail Inventory
Perishable Goods
Others
Smart Labels Market Regional Analysis:
The market is studied across different regions including North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). The report includes competitive landscape in the regions. These insights assist to develop strategies and construct new opportunities to accomplish excellent results.
