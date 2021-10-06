Critical Care Nutrition Market: Poised for Growth with Lessons Learned from the Pandemic Over 2021–2030 | CAGR of 6.3%
According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Critical Care Nutrition Market by Route of Administration (Enteral and Parenteral), Application (Cancer, Neurological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Disorders, and Others), and Age Group (Pediatric, Adults, and Geriatric): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
— Allied Market Research
Critical care nutrition offers the nutrition support therapy for critically ill patients to gain positive patient outcomes. Critical care is the provision for safer and appropriate nutrition, which needs to be provided to patients admitted in the ICU that requires evidence-based practice. The critical care nutritional therapy is approved to patients suffering from chronic illness such as gastrointestinal disorder and cancer. In addition, the nutrition therapy, if taken in early stages, may assist in decreasing the disease severity and reduce complications that are caused due to insufficiency of nutrition. Furthermore, decrease in length of stay in the ICU and decline in the rate of mortality in patient population, who have undergone early nutritional therapy are expected to support the market to generate higher revenue during the forecast period.
Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as
Abbott Laboratories
Fresenius Kabi AG
Danone S.A.
Mead Johnson & Company LLC
Baxter International Inc.
Braun Melsungen AG
Nestle S.A.
Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC.
Victus, Inc.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the critical care nutrition market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
The report covers the market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the critical care nutrition market.
A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market is provided.
The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook and critical care nutrition market growth.
Table of Content
CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION
1.1.Report description
1.2.Key Benefits for Stakeholders
1.3.Key market segments
1.3.1.List of key players profiled in the report
1.4.Research methodology
1.4.1.Secondary research
1.4.2.Primary research
1.4.3.Analyst tools and models
CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1.Key findings of the study
2.2.CXO perspective
CHAPTER 3:MARKET LANDSCAPE
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.2.2.Top winning strategies
3.3.Porter’s five force analysis
3.4.Top player positioning, 2020
3.5.Market dynamics
