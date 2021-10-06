Aviation Blockchain Market to Garner $1.15 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

[229 Pages Report] Surge in number of airline passengers and requirement of enhanced tracking, safety, and transparency for aviation logs propel the global aviation blockchain market growth. Based on functions, the transactions segment held the largest share in 2020, and will maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Regionally, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aviation blockchain market is estimated at $0.42 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $1.15 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in number of airline passengers, rise in disposable income of individuals, and improved safety, tracking, and transparency for aviation logs fuel the growth of the global aviation blockchain market . On the other hand, high installation cost of the technology restrains the growth to some extent. However, several contracts and agreements with aviation industry players are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Report (229 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6640

COVID-19 scenario-

Commute restrictions and expected weak financial performance of the market players impacted the global aviation blockchain market negatively, especially during the initial phase.

Nevertheless, the global situation is getting better and the market is anticipated to revive soon.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6640

The global aviation blockchain market is analyzed across application, end use, function, and region. Based on end use, the airports segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is projected to rule the roost by the end of 2030. The airlines segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 12.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on functions, the transactions segment contributed to more than half of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The record keeping segment, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6640

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2020, garnering around one-third of the global aviation blockchain market. The same region would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 12.6% by 2030. The other three provinces discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The list of companies profiled in the global aviation blockchain market report includes International Business Machine Corporation, Infosys Limited, Leewayhertz, Moog Inc., Safeflights Inc. (14bis Supply Tracking), Aeron Labs, Sweetbridge, Inc., Winding Tree, and Zamna Technologies Limited. These market players have incorporated different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6640





Similar Reports We Have on Blockchain Industry:

Automotive Blockchain Market by Application (Financing, Mobility Solutions, Smart Contracts, and Supply Chain), Provider (Application & Solution, Middleware, and Infrastructure & Protocol), and Mobility (Personal Mobility, Shared Mobility, and Commercial Mobility): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.

Aviation Record-Keeping Blockchain Market by Deployment (Private, Public and Hybrid), Application (E-Ticket, Supply Chain Management, Cargo & Baggage Tracking, Smart Contract, Inventory Management, Flight & Crew Data Management, Passenger Identity Management, Others), and End Market (MRO, Airports, Airlines, Manufacturers and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Aviation Transaction Blockchain Market by Deployment (Private, Public and Hybrid), Application (E-Ticket, Supply Chain Management, Cargo & Baggage Tracking, Smart Contract, Inventory Management, Flight & Crew Data Management, Passenger Identity Management, Others), and End Market (MRO, Airports, Airlines, Manufacturers and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.





About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com