5G IoT Market 2021: Expeditious growth expected in coming years along with key players
Rising adoption of Industry 4.0 in manufacturing to improve operation cycle, connectivity is major thing for continuous workflow integrated with technology.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IoT devices can be connected to a wide range of wireless technologies such as 5G, wireless sensor network, and Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6). As the adoption of these technology increases, the demand for IoT devices also increases. Furthermore, increased capacity, high data rate, and high connectivity are required as the data transmission rate amongst large connected devices increases. As 5G supports low latency 5G wireless networks are considered as key drivers for IoT devices. However, the need for coordination of the devices connected to the IoT has increased as there are different devices connected to IoT. Each device uses various hardware and software platforms and is also manufactured by different manufacturers. This causes compatibility issues amongst devices, sensors, and servers. The main challenge lies in unifying these standards so that M2M communication becomes user-friendly and flexible. Hence, lack of common protocol and communication standards is one of the major restraints for IoT technology. Increased demand for private 5G network technology across private sectors, governments, and organizations is one of the opportunities for the 5G IoT market.
5G technology that utilizes local area network is called as private 5G network and offers combined connectivity with numerous advantages and optimized services. Smart retail, connected factories, connected healthcare, autonomous vehicles, and rural broadband connectivity like business applications are provided by these private networks. Ericsson collaborated with Orange Business Services to develop IoT security that offers threat monitoring and mitigation, which adds security to cellular IoT connectivity services.
Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13180
Key Market Players: China Mobile Limited, AT&T Intellectual Property, Verizon, T-Mobile USA Inc., Vodafone Limited, Orange, Telefonica S.A, SK Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies CO., Ltd., Nokia, Samsung, and Cisco
Impact of COVID-19 on 5G IoT Market-
• The emergence of COVID-19 has a great impact on not only the countries but also different industries across the world. Furthermore, lockdown and restrictions have forced people to work from home.
• To support the digital infrastructure of countries, telecommunication industries are playing a very important role during COVID-19.
• Constant communication with one another in the society be it federal, state, local government or any individual, real-time information of COVID-19 situation is possible due to these digital infrastructures.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13180
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.
Similar Reports -
1. 5G Equipment Market
2. 5G Security Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.
AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn