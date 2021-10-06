Digital Supply Chain Market 2021 | Business Scenario along with Key players - IBM Corp, Accenture, Wipro, Capgemini
The advent of the digitalization of technology and its heavy impact on the business sectors, the importance of the DSC market has gained a lot of tractionPORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for digital supply chain is expected to rise globally in the next 4-5 years, owing to various factors such as time and cost effectiveness, rise in usage of digital media devices, and improved service quality over the years. However, lack of security and hacking restrain the growth of the market. Moreover, high growth in the market of e-commerce and a rise in the trend of the Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to open new opportunities for the players operating in the digital supply chain market.
The delivery of digital media such as audio, video, electronic documents, and other information from one end to another end through electronic modes and multiple stages of transmission is called the digital supply chain. It works in a similar manner as the physical supply chain works for the delivery of physical goods from the manufacturer to the end consumer. Digital media passes through several stages of processing to help the end consumer enjoy using devices of his/her own choice.
The digital supply chain market is segmented into service, end-user, and geography. By services, it is classified into consulting & planning, integration, professional, and support & maintenance. The end-user segment is categorized into small & medium enterprises, and large enterprises. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).
Profiling Key Players: IBM Corporation, HCL Technologies Ltd., SAP SE, Oracle, Wipro, Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Tata Consulting Services Limited, and EMC Corporation.
Highlights of the report:
1. Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the global market.
2. Digital supply chain market recent innovations and major events.
3. Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the digital supply chain market-leading players.
4. Conclusive study about the growth plot of digital supply chain market for forthcoming years.
5. In-depth understanding of digital supply chain market -particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.
6. Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the digital supply chain market.
