Algae Omega-3 Ingredients Market 2021 Industry Key Trends, Demand, Growth, Size, Review, Share, Analysis to 2028

The Global Algae Omega-3 Ingredients Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 11.5% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
Market Overview
The omega-3 fatty acid is an essential fatty acid required by way of the human body for everyday functioning and mind improvement. Ongoing research and development on omega-3 fatty acids have come to be critical to the food, pharmaceutical, and feed industries. The algae omega-3 software is growing at a faster rate within the infant food fortification as it provides the identical advantage as that of the fish oil but and not using a taste or smell.
Also, the multiplied intake of omega-3 dietary supplements is liable for the marketplace boom. Globally, algae omega-three components are gaining prominence and turning into a part of the consumer’s each-day food plan. The key reasons for this transformation were the elevated prevalence of lifestyle sicknesses and people taking preventive healthcare measures.
Market Dynamics
Increased demand for infant formula products
Infant system grew 86% in Feb 2020 in China while infant food call for grew by 98% after the Covid-19 impact because of the excessive call for toddler merchandise. China accounts for 30% of the global intake of the Infant systems that are followed by using different Asian international locations maintaining 28% of the market. About 65% of the boom in the Infant method marketplace comes from China. In 2015, china imported one hundred eighty Kilo Tones of Infant formula from the arena which is valued to be USD 2.4 billion.
Europe accounts for approximately 90% of the import proportion. In addition, due to the latest scandal of locally produced low high-quality merchandise, consumers of baby formula products are shifting toward imported formula within the marketplace. DHA and EPA are important for little one brain development and immunity electricity. DHA has nicely set up prison lines for incorporation into infant components products in exclusive policies and WHO recommendations.
According to a Norwegian examination, omega-3 demonstrates a positive effect on a child's mind and complements a child’s problem-fixing capabilities. According to the latest studies, high doses of DHA in the baby system or breast milk can have a fantastic impact on the boom of pre-term infants, along with an increase in height. In international locations, which include China, in which each adult populace and toddler populace are on the rise, the call for infant nutrition and baby meals is constantly increasing. The call for little one vitamins fortified with omega-3 is growing from the parents who've busy life and less time to prepare food.
However, the rising price of uncooked substances particularly herbal ingredients, have made a dent within the earnings margins of many small-scale suppliers. This scenario is more precarious for providers who are sourcing from China, India, and the U.S. Furthermore, fluctuating enter price, labor fee has additionally inspired the profitability margin of the providers and distributors and preserve to surge. Additionally, lack of inconsistency requirements and recommendations within the worldwide EPA/DHA (Omega3) ingredients marketplace is also one of the defining factors that restraints marketplace growth. Regulations range from the united states to us regarding using EPA / DHA (Omega three) and its inclusion under the meals category. Lack of regulations may want to cause misuse claims indicating fitness blessings.
Market Segmentation
By Type
• Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)
• Eicosapentanoic Acid (EPA)
By Application
• Infant Nutrition
• Dietary Supplements
• Fortified Food & Beverages
• Animal Nutrition
• Pharmaceutical
By Form Type
• Triglyceride
• Ethyl Ester
• Phospholipids
Geographical Penetration
North America is the largest market for algae omega-3 ingredients with a share of nearly XX% in 2020
By geography, North America is expected to dominate the worldwide algae omega-3 components marketplace inside the yr 2019, growing with a CAGR of xx% at some stage in the forecast length. The United States in North America accounts for the largest percentage inside the global algae omega 3 element market. Increasing focus on the lengthy-term benefits of omega-three consumption, fortified product availability, and developing market popularity for such products is driving the marketplace.
Americans especially are becoming extra privy to the want for Omega-3 products as part of a healthful weight loss plan, and roughly 17% of US purchasers supplement their weight loss plan with Omega-three. There are about 35 million vegetarian buyers and 15 million vegans inside the US and they get very little DHA of their diet. This is the essential reason for the recognition of the algae-based totally Omega-3
Competitive Landscape
The global algae omega-3 ingredients market is fragmented, as key players, like Koninklijke DSM N.V, Corbion, BASF, Polaris S.A., and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. are facing competition from local players across various regions. Partnerships remained the most common strategy. Key players, like ADM, Koninklijke DSM N.V, and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. are focusing on partnerships and joint ventures to increase their production capabilities and consumer base across various regions. Moreover, other small players are also showing keen interest in the market due to the virtue of its wider array of applications in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and food & beverage industries.
For instance, in January 2019, Epax committed to investing 35 million USD to expand its omega-3 production capacity at its main facility in Norway allowing it to increase by 50% by 2021. In May 2020, DSM has expanded its nutrition portfolio with ARA and DHA powder which is especially for infant nutrition. This powder contains a minimum of 110 mg DHA and ARA. Furthermore, it is sourced from sustainable vegetarian DHA omega-3 and ARA omega-6 which aid to meet the global sustainable demands. In March 2020, Wiley companies introduced its first omega-3 concentrate in powdered form which has been designed for dietary supplements, food, and beverages. The product has been developed without a fishy smell or taste to appeal to consumers looking for attractive sensorial products.
