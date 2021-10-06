Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market to Reach $126.48 Billion by 2026- 38.1% CAGR Recorded from 2019 to 2026
The solution segment dominated the analytics as a service market share in 2018 and it is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in adoption of social media applications, rise in demand for advanced technologies to process high workload through the cloud, and lower cost of ownership propel the growth of global analytics as a service market. On the other hand, data security and privacy issues impede the growth to a certain extent. Moreover, an increase in use of machine-generated data is expected to offer an array of lucrative opportunities to the market, in the coming years.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 297 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6238
According to the report, the global analytics as a service industry was estimated at $9.62 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $126.48 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 38.1% from 2019 to 2026.
The global analytics as a service market is segmented on the basis of component, analytics type, deployment type, industry vertical, and region. Based on the component, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. The solution segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global analytics as a service market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the service segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 40.3% by the end of 2026.
The key market players in the report include Accenture, Atos SE, Google, Inc., Amazon Web Services (AWS), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., and Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.
Based on geography, the analytics as a service market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America held the largest share in 2018, generating nearly half of the global AaaS market. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 44.4% during the study period.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6238
Based on the deployment type, the market is classified into a private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. The public cloud segment accounted for nearly half of the global analytics as a service market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to rule the roost during the estimated period. Contrarily, the hybrid cloud segment would register the fastest CAGR of 43.0% from 2019 to 2026.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Similar Reports:
1. Managed Print Services Market
2. Self Service BI Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn