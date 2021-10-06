Embracing Humility with Enriching New Age and R&B Rhythms: Singer-Songwriter Royal Word Play Stuns with Fresh New Tracks
Using a diverse style, talented artist Royal Word Play is driven to soar, establishing a magnetic musical imprint, with new single, “You Kno the Vibez”.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Echoing a unique and musically rich style, Royal Word Play is set to enrich the world of Hip Hop and R&B with immersive lyricism and songwriting. Breaking away from the mainstream musical style, the dynamic artist conjures up a mesmerizing mix of metaphors, double tundras, and word play, enticing listeners with his lyrical brilliance.
His stirring new release, “You Kno the Vibez” which was released on January 28th, 2021 presents a fusion of immersive rhythms and tunes, intertwined with songwriting that makes him stand out. The new single is also complemented with a music video that the artist shot recently, which concludes with a gender reveal at the end for his first child (unborn).
Shot by Steven Kohl, the music video for “You Kno the Vibez” features two of Royal Word Play’s closest friends, as he stays true to his roots in the musical world. Drawing inspiration from the likes of icons such as Lil Wayne, T.I., and Snoop Dog, the seasoned artist hopes to make mixtapes while working on upcoming albums and features, which he is set to drop soon. Looking for features on his music, Royal Word Play is set to grace his discography with a new album, titled “H.M.B.”, slated for release in 2022.
“My music is consistent with a bunch of lyrics that will go over your head until you play the song at least 3 times,” says the artist regarding his new musical compositions.
Currently, Royal Word Play is looking to collaborate with other budding artists, even if they play different genres, to collectively showcase musical talents and possibly push further towards successful music careers.
Stream Royal Word Play’s newest release and follow the artist on social media for updates regarding new releases. For interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations, feel free to reach out through email.
About
Hailing from a hood infamous for a crime like any other, but within the disguise of the ordinary, Royal Word Play is driven to make a name for himself in the world of New Age and R&B. Telling tales about himself through authentic songwriting, the artist believes that his music is the best channel to know more about him.
Following his passion, while embracing humility, Royal Word Play hopes to break into the world of music, building onto a dream which began when he was young. Freestyling as a teenager, the promising artist gradually got into recording when he was 18 years of age. However, it was around 2016, that he got serious and released his now vaulted debut mixtape with his cousin. Shortly after, Royal Word Play was hit with a roadblock, taking time away from music for some times, before deciding to get back into the business. Currently, he is working diligently to establish himself as a solo artist- breaking down his story song by song.
