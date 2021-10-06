Philippines Logistics Market is expected to cross Php 1 Tn by 2024: Ken Research

The report covers various aspects including the current logistics scenario in the Philippines, its components viz, freight transportation, warehousing, CEP, VAS, and cold chain industries, the issues and challenges, major growth drivers, investment in infrastructure, tech disruptions and innovations, and competitive benchmarking.

Key Findings

Philippines Board of Investments has provided incentives such as Income tax holidays for 3-6 years, 0% VAT for Cold chain companies to locate themselves in Less Developing Areas or 30 poorest provinces.

DPWH and DOTr has been allocated PhP 458.6 bn and PhP 55.5 billion respectively to improve road transport not only in major urban cities (i.e. Metro Manila and Metro Cebu), but as well as in other part of the country such as Mindanao.

Increasing demand of products through E commerce platforms will increase the demand for last mile deliveries and warehousing in Philippines.

Covid Impact on Logistics in Philippines: The Imports will fall from major trading countries such as China and Hong Kong affecting the road and sea freight volumes transported from other countries to port of manila and to other parts of Philippines. The warehousing industry will see rotation of only essential commodities with reduction in Picking Revenues. Cold chain industry is less affected with 26%increase in imports of pork and due to its perishable nature. The logistics will see negative growth rate in the year 2020 due to complete lockdown and transportation of only essential commodities, but is expected to revive back in 2021.

Improving Inter Island Connectivity: RORO facilities are being increasingly popular in Philippines due to less time taken to transport by Ferry along with reduced cost by almost 30%. The government has added many smaller projects as a part of ‘Build Build Build’ Program keeping on hold the bigger projects such as linking brides for Luzon, Cebu & Visayas. More than 20 Projects out of 100 under the new list are public-private partnership (PPP) deals for Intra Island Connectivity funded by Big Companies such as San Miguel Corporation.

Government Regulations: Restrictions of Road freight routes on Heavy duty vehicles, reducing the Age of trucks on road will impact the logistics of the country. Electronic vehicles which are already supported by the government by subsidies for passenger movement can become a new normal for freight transportation also in the next 3-5 years.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ Philippines Logistics Market Outlook to 2024 – By Sea, Land, and Air Freight Forwarding; By Warehousing (Industrial/ Retail, ICD/CFS, Cold Storage, Agriculture), By End Users; By Cold chain market (Cold transportation and Cold storages) “ believe that the Logistics market in Philippines is expected to grow due to rising Competition in Road freight market, Rising Digital aggregator Start ups for trucking and warehousing, Along with improvements in e commerce market and Technological Advancements.

Key Segments Covered:-

Freight Forwarding Market

By Mode of Transportation

Road Freight (Fleets, Volume, FTK, Price/ton/km and Revenue)

Sea Freight (Fleets, Volume, Average Distance, Price/ton/km and Revenue)

Air Freight (Volume, Average Distance, Price/ton/km and Revenue)

By Road transportation

Less than Truck load ( Revenue and Volume)

Full truck load (Revenue and Volume)

Warehousing Market

By Business Model (Revenue, Price/sqm, warehousing space, Occupancy rate)

(Revenue, Price/sqm, warehousing space, Occupancy rate) Industrial/Retail

CFS/ICD

Cold Storage

Agriculture

By Industrial warehouses (Revenues)

(Revenues) Grade A

Grade B

Grade C

By End Users (Revenues)

(Revenues) Food & Beverages

Textiles and Footwear

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals and Medical consumables

Electronics

Others include agricultural products, frozen meat and more

Cold Chain Market

By Service

Cold Transportation ( Revenues)

Cold Storage (Revenues, Number of Cold storages, Number of pallets, Price/ pallet/day, Occupancy rate)

By Mode of cold transportation

Road (Revenue, reefer trucks)

Air (Revenue)

Sea (Revenue)

Revenue By Temperature Range (Revenue, Price/pallet/day)

(Revenue, Price/pallet/day) Freezers

Chillers

Ambient

By Regions ( Number of Cold storages)

Ilocos

Cagayan Valley

Central Luzon

Calabarzon and Mimaropa

Bicol

Western Visayas

Central Visayas

Eastern Visayas

Zamboanga

Northern Mindanao

Davao

Soccsksargen

Caraga

NCR

By type of ownership (Number of cold stores)

Captive

Non captive

Companies Covered:-

Transportation and warehousing Companies

Royal Cargo

W Express ( DHL)

2GO logistics

Yusen logistics

AAI logistics

FSTA Trucking

Inland Logistics

Chelsea logistics

RLH Trucking

Cartrex trucking

2SL Services

Air speed

Orient Freight International

Ernest corporation

Cadano Cargo

Pambato

Truckmoto

Mercury Freight

All Transport Network

Legalas International

Mendonza

Agility

ISA Trucking

Asia world

Fast cargo logistics

Panalpina DSV

Rhenus logistics

Nippon Express

Kerry freight

Kintetsu

MMG Freight

Antrak logistics

Cold chain Companies:-

Royal Cargo

2GO logistics

FSTA Trucking

PRC Food Logistics

Pacific Road link logistics

EVFTC transport

Igloo supply chain

Dinotrans Transport

Refrigerated Truck Door To Door Delivery

Jentec Cold Storage

Glacier Megafridge

Mets Logistics

ORCA Cold Chain Solutions

Big Blue Logistics

Vifel cold facility

Royale Cold Storage

RLH trucking

Inland logistics

Sky freight forwarders

Yusen logistics

GAC

Key Target Audience:-

Freight Forwarding Companies

E Commerce Logistics Companies

3PL Companies

Consultancy Companies

Logistics/Warehousing Companies

Real Estate Companies/ Industrial Developers

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period – 2014-2019

– 2014-2019 Forecast Period – 2020-2024F

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Introduction

Logistics Infrastructure

Cross Comparison of Logistics Performance in Different Countries (Philippines, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia and Australia)

Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Size and Segmentation

Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Future size and Segmentation

Philippines Freight Transportation Market Size and Segmentation

Philippines Freight Transportation Market Future size and Segmentation

Philippines Trucking market size and Segmentation

Philippines Trucking Market Future and Segmentation

Cost Component Analysis of Transportation

Philippines Warehousing Market Size and Segmentation

Philippines Warehousing Market Future Outlook and Segmentation

Philippines Cold Chain Market Size and Segmentation

Philippines Cold Chain Market Future and Segmentation

Cost Component Analysis of Ambient warehousing

End User Analysis and pain points of the End user Industry

Innovations in the logistics market

Regulatory Environment

Issues and Challenges

Philippines Logistics Market

Philippines Freight Transportation Market

Philippines Road Freight Market

Philippines Trucking Industry

Philippines Rail Freight Market

Philippines Air Freight Rates

Philippines Sea Freight Rates

Philippines Sea Freight Market

Philippines Air Freight Market

Philippines Truck Variants

Road Freight Innovations

COVID-19 Slump In Philippines Trucking Industry

Philippines Warehousing Market

Philippines Warehousing Space

Luzon Warehousing Space

Visayas Warehousing Space

Mindanao Warehousing Space

Philippines Warehousing Rent

Philippines Grade A Warehouses

Philippines Grade B Warehouses

Philippines Grade C Warehouses

Warehousing Hubs In Philippines

Philippines Trucking Aggregators

Philippines Warehousing Aggregators

Philippines Industrial Warehouses

Philippines Cold Stores

Philippines Reefer Trucks

Philippines Number Of Pallets

Philippines Cold Store Hubs

Philippines E Commerce Market

Philippines Online Retailing

Trucking Aggregators Philippines

Philippines Warehousing Aggregators

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:-

Philippines Logistics Market Outlook to 2024

Related Reports:-

UAE E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook to 2025 – Driven by Growth in Online Shoppers along with Introduction of New Age Technologies by Logistics Players

UAE E-commerce industry has witnessed an upward trajectory over the past 5-6 years with an increase in internet penetration in the region. UAE is considered the most advanced e-commerce market in MENA, with a penetration rate of ~% in 2017. The UAE enjoys many advantages that make it ideal for e-commerce growth. Its consumer demographic consists of a young internet-savvy population, with high social media usage. Escalation in the number of smart phones in the country, high consumer confidence, changing consumer preferences, etc. has augmented the growth of e-commerce leading surging demand for e-commerce logistics as well in the country. Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah have emerged as the key hub for demand and supply of e-commerce logistics. The COVID-19 pandemic has also pushed the demand in the market as the need for social distancing has forced people to rely on online shopping. The growth in the E-commerce orders for logistics has been majorly driven with an increase in internet affinity and demand for value added services.

India Logistics Market Outlook To FY24–Driven By Government Infrastructure Push, New Age Logistics Startups, And Technology Innovation

India has been ranked at 4th position in the world in railway freight traffic after China, the US, and Russia. Under the land freight corridors, 65% of domestic freight volume carried through the road; high compared to ~50% in developed countries. India Logistics Market has witnessed an average CAGR during FY14-FY19 due to favorable policy reforms from the government, continued investment in infrastructure by both the government and the private sector; the influx of foreign players in the market in recent years, increasing consolidation, and investing in innovative technologies has stimulated the growth in the market.

Australia Logistics Market Outlook to 2025- Led by Growth in Road Freight Services and Rising demand for Cold Storage Space

The Australian Logistics Market was observed to be in a growth stage during the period of 2015-2020 owing to the expanding manufacturing & retail sector, increasing disposable income, a growing number of foreign companies, and increasing value of exports and imports in the country. The Australia Logistics Industry has grown at a CAGR of 4.6% on the basis of revenue. The market is booming owing to increasing infrastructure investment, e-commerce, and cold chain facilities in Australia. The freight forwarding sector is the leading segment towards the revenues of the logistics industry, followed by warehousing and courier & parcel activities. Value-Added services also contribute a significant proportion to the overall logistics market in Australia.

Turkey Logistics And Warehousing Market Outlook To 2025 – By Domestic And International Freight Forwarding Throughput, Revenue & Flow Corridor (Road Freight And Pipelines, Sea, Air And Rail Freight), By Warehousing (Industrial / Retail, Container Freight / Inland Container Depot & Cold Storage), By 3PL, Courier Express & Parcel, Domestic And Cross Border E-Commerce Logistics

Turkey logistics and warehousing market displayed a consistent growth during the period 2013 to 2018. The growth in the automotive exports coupled with rising e-commerce sector was witnessed to drive the Turkey logistics market. The country also has a robust manufacturing sector that contributes to almost 25% of the country’s GDP and provides the boost to the logistics industry in Turkey. In addition to this, the implementation of Vision 2023 and Logistics Master Plan 2023 by the government also indicates a positive outlook for the industry. The market has increased owing to high domestic consumption and the efforts of government to boost infrastructure. The investments in infrastructure and technology have impacted Turkey logistics market positively.

China Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2025 - Led by Growth in Road Freight Services, Improving Infrastructure and Rising Digital Innovations

The Chinese Logistics Market was observed to be in growth stage during the period of 2015-2020 owing to the expanding manufacturing & retail sector, increasing disposable income, growing number of investments and increasing value of exports and imports in the country. The China Logistics Industry has grown at a CAGR of 5.4% on the basis of revenue. The market is booming owing to increasing infrastructure investment, rising digital innovations and growing logistic demand in China. The freight forwarding sector is the leading segment towards the revenues of the logistics industry, followed by courier & parcel activities and warehousing. Value Added services also contribute a significant proportion to the overall logistics market in China.

Contact Us:-

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Support@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

