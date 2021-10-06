Biodegradable Diaper Pants Trend In The Baby Diapers Market

Baby Diapers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the baby diapers market are launching biodegradable diaper pants, intending to protect the environment. Biodegradable diapers are made from biodegradable fibers such as cotton, bamboo, and starch. These diapers are made from natural elements and can break down naturally to turn into soil. Increasing environmental consciousness by parents is causing demand for biodegradable diapers. To meet the demand of consumers, manufacturers have started developing eco-green diapers with raw materials that are less harmful to the environment. For example, in May 2021, Pampers launched its “Pampers Pure Protection Hybrid Diapers "which has benefits of both eco-friendly cloth diapers and disposable diapers". These are reusable cloth diapers with a disposable insert made with a plant-based liner.

TBRC’s global baby diapers market report is segmented by type into cloth diapers, disposable diapers, others, by size into small and extra small (S and XS), medium (M), large (L), extra-large (XL), by age group into infants (0-6 months), babies and young toddlers (6-18 months), toddlers (18-24 months), children above 2 years, by distribution channel into hypermarket or supermarket, convenience stores, pharmacy or drug stores, online sales channel, others.

The rising working women population across the globe is expected to contribute to the growth of the baby diapers market in the forecast period. Disposable diapers are a convenient, safe, and time-saving option for a working woman as they can be discarded and need not be cleaned for reuse. This helps working women to avoid the regular disturbance caused when the child defecates or urinates. For instance, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report, in 2021, around 57.4% of women participate in the labor force. Thus, an increase in the population of working women is expected to drive the demand for baby diapers, contributing to the growth of the market.

The global baby diapers market size is expected to grow from $47.48 billion in 2020 to $50.32 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The growth in the baby diapers market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The baby diapers market is expected to reach $65.50 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Major players covered in the global baby diapers industry are Bumkins Inc., Domtar Corporation, Essity AB, Hengan International Group Company Limited, Kao Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ontex Group NV, The Procter & Gamble Company, Unicharm Corporation, Fujian Shuangheng Group Co. Ltd., DSG International Ltd., Bambo Nature USA, Daio Paper Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Drylock Technologies NV, Cotton Babies, Svenska Cellulosa AB, and Pigeon Corp.

