3D Bioprinting Global Market Grows At Rate Of 21%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘3D Bioprinting Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth’ published by The Business Research Company, the 3D bioprinting market is expected to grow from $771.41 million in 2020 to $933.91 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1%. The change in growth trend of the 3D bioprinting market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The 3D bioprinting market is expected to reach $1,899.37 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 19.4%. Rising governments and private funding to support 3D bioprinting research activities are expected to drive the growth of the 3D bioprinting market in the forecast period.

The 3D bioprinting market consists of sales of 3D bioprinting products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing and utilizing 3D printing to produce biomedical parts that imitate natural tissue characteristics. 3D Bioprinting is a type of additive manufacturing that prints live structures layer by layer, mimicking the behavior of actual living systems, using cells and other biocompatible materials like inks, also known as bio-inks. 3D bioprinting materials are mainly used in connection with drug research and most recently as cell scaffolds to help repair damaged ligaments and joints.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being used in 3D bioprinting to fabricate bio-tissues in a layer-to-layer fashion from a digital 3D model using a combination of cells, growth factors, and biomaterials. Artificial intelligence is a branch of technology that deals with the simulation of human behavior in machines. AI is used in bioprinting to give suggestions on the best possible printing parameters needed to produce a biocompatible tissue that can fit the patient's physiological makeup by analyzing data and identifying patterns throughout the bioprinting process. For instance, in June 2021, researchers at Queensland University of Technology’s (QUT) Center in Transformative Biomimetics in Bioengineering, and Oregon University integrated AI and machine vision into 3D printers to manufacture customized medical implants. In addition to this, in September 2020, Researchers at Rice University used AI to speed up the development of 3D printed bioscaffolds that help injuries heal.

By Component: 3D Bioprinters, Bioinks

By Material: Living Cells, Hydrogels, Extracellular Matrices, Others

By Application: Research Applications, Clinical Application, Others

By End User: Research Organization And Academic Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals Companies, Hospitals, Others

By Geography: The global 3D bioprinting market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

3D Bioprinting Market Organizations Covered: Organovo Holdings Inc., Allevi Inc., Cellink, Aspect Biosystems Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, Cyfuse Biomedical KK, Envisiontec Inc., Poietis, TeVido BioDevices, Nano3D Biosciences Inc., Digilab Inc., RegenHU, GeSIM GmbH, Advanced Solutions Life Sciences LLC, Regenovo Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Regemat 3D S.L., Bio3D Technologies, Stratasys Ltd, ROKIT Healthcare, Inventia Life Science PTY LTD, Vivax Bio LLC, GE Healthcare, and 3D Biotek.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

