Smartphone Screen Protector Market worth USD 76.64 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 10.25% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartphone Screen Protector Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Smartphone Screen Protector Market Research Report, Material type, different product type, size, application and Region - Forecast till 2028” the market is projected to be worth USD 76.64 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 10.25% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028) ., The market was valued at USD 43.15 billion in 2021.

Market Research Future’s Review on Smartphone Screen Protector Market

Smartphone usage has increased dramatically across the world. As smartphone usage has grown, so has the availability of a slew of new devices that improve the device's overall functionality and appearance. Smartphone screen protectors are estimated to gain popularity with the surge in consumer need to protect the devices from damage and ensure longer life.



Get Free Sample PDF Brochure https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2101





Market Competitive Landscape:

List of the major companies in the smartphone screen protector market profiled are:

ZAGG Inc. (US),

BodyGuardz (US),

AGC (Japan)

Corning Incorporated (US),

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd (Japan),

SCHOTT AG (Germany),

Belkin International, Inc. (US),

FeYong Digital Technology Limited (China),

Shenzhen Yoobao Technology Co., Ltd (China),

Among others.



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (185 pages) on Smartphone Screen Protector



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smartphone-screen-protector-market-2101





Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The sudden popularity of modern phones and better development of these types of goods by key manufacturers are driving the smartphone screen protector market trends. Manufacturers have been pushed to develop smartphone screen protector products as a result of various government support, the demand for electronics, and rising customer awareness. Higher quality and outputs, fewer breakages, improved phone efficiency, and the growing presence of key companies contribute to the expansion of the smartphone screen protector market share.

Market Restraints

The significant copyright component of these smartphone screen protector solutions is very expensive, and users frequently claim fewer licenses than they require in order to keep costs under control. Furthermore, because smartphone screen protectors are so important, there is a growing demand for regular and system management to ensure high reliability.

COVID 19 Analysis

The pandemic had delayed the growth of the overall market due to the decline in demand for smartphone devices due to the financial implications of the lockdown. In the festive season, the ultra-premium smartphone market is seeing increased rivalry, with established manufacturers competing with new entrants for a larger part of consumer wallets. Since the COVID-19 flare-up last year, the 2021 holiday season marks the first time limitations have been relaxed, and more workplaces have returned to normal operations. This, in return, is estimated to benefit the smartphone screen protector market.



Share your Queries https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2101





Market Segmentation

On the basis of material, when compared to PT and TPU, the whole glass category has accounted for 72.32 percent of the market. The benefits of utilizing exquisite glass include the best protection against scratches and improved high-impact damage. By product, the 2.5D product type segment is the leader of the market. These amazing screens provide a smooth and real flawless surface. On the basis of size, due to its ease of use, the 0.21 mm newest screen protector is extremely popular. On the basis of application smartphones. Smartphones account for 84 percent of the market share in terms of applications. Depending on the type of goods, the 2.5D category is estimated to lead the market owing to a higher revenue generation share.

Regional Insights

North America holds a major chunk as the United States is the region's leader, followed by the Asia Pacific region experiencing rapid expansion. China, Taiwan, the Republic of Korea, and Japan are the other countries that value the turbocharging market since government agencies continually demonstrate momentum. Smartphone sales are currently on the rise in emerging economies such as India, China, and Taiwan. Along with it, refurbished models are gaining popularity, expanding the demand for smartphone screen protectors even more. As the smartphone market expands, so does the demand for screen protectors. Recently, Belkin, a globally leading consumer electronics company, today unveiled two new screen protectors for the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 small. Belkin's extensive screen protection portfolio for iPhone now includes the UltraGlass and Anti-Glare Screen Protectors.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Smartphone Screen Protector Market: Information by Material Type (Glass, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Thermoplastic Polyurethane), Product Type (2D, 2.5D, 3D), Size (0.21mm, 0.26mm, 0.33mm), Application (Smartphones, Tablets), Region & Forecast till 2028



To Buy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2101



About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com