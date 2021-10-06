Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market in North America Projected to Reach $34.16 Billion by 2025, Says AMR
Surge in adoption of big data among end users in the industry have fueled the growth of North America big data analytics in the healthcare marketPORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for analytics solutions for population health management, increase in need for business intelligence to optimize health administration & strategy, and surge in adoption of big data among end users in the industry have fueled the growth of North America big data analytics in healthcare market. On the other hand, security concern related to sensitive patients' medical data and lack of skilled staffs have happened to curb the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, growing inclination toward cloud-based analytics solutions, emerging trend in healthcare such as telehealth and innovations in geonomics have created lucrative opportunities in the segment.
The North America big data analytics in healthcare market was pegged at $9.36 billion in 2017 and is expected to hit $34.16 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 17.7% from 2018 to 2025.
Based on region, the market is divided across U.S. and Canada. U.S held more than two-third of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the estimate period. Growth in enterprise mobility and widespread wireless connectivity have driven the growth of big data analytics in healthcare in this region.
Profiling Key Players: All Scripts, Cerner, Dell EMC, Epic System Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft, Optum, and Oracle Corporation.
Based on application, the clinical analytics segment accounted for more than half of the total market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its top status throughout 2018-2025. Investments in population health and clinical management have spurred the growth in this segment. On the other hand, the financial analytics segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.10% during the period.
Based on component, the software segment contributed to more than two-third of the total market in 2017 and is expected to be dominant throughout the forecast period. The growing demand for digitalization in healthcare organizations has driven the need to adopt big data analytics in healthcare software.
Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
