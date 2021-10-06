Freight Brokerage Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 77770 Million By 2027 At A CAGR of 5.2% - Valuates Reports
Global Freight Brokerage key players include C.H. Robinson, Expeditors, Landstar System, TQL, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 60%.BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Freight Brokerage market size is projected to reach USD 77770 million by 2027, from USD 54270 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2027.
Major factors driving the Freight Brokerage Market are:
Rise in usage of smartphones, improved wireless connectivity, and advantages given by digital platforms such as accuracy, better efficiency, less time consuming, reduced costs, and permits transparent business is expected to drive the freight brokerage market.
The increasing demand for shipping transportation across the globe is expected to boost the freight brokerage market.
TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF FREIGHT BROKERAGE MARKET:
Integration of technology and growth in licensed brokers is expected to drive the growth of the freight brokerage market. Freight transactions create an immense amount of data that a digital freight brokerage will process daily. By integrating technology, it can automate tasks, and improve efficiency.
Freight brokers assist carriers in maximizing the efficiency of their resources. In other words, by arranging back-hauls and creating more efficient routes, each vehicle is able to accomplish more work for less money. Your bottom line will benefit as a result of this. This advantage is expected to drive the freight brokerage market during the forecast period.
Inquire for Sample:
FREIGHT BROKERAGE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period.
Based on application, the Manufacture and Automotive segments are expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period.
Inquire For Regional Reports:
TOP COMPANIES IN THE FREIGHT BROKERAGE MARKET
Freight brokerage market is moderately fragmented with major players dominating the market.
C.H. Robinson is the largest company with a revenue of 29% in 2017. Other top companies in the freight brokerage market are:
Expeditors, Landstar System, TQL, Coyote Logistics, XPO Logistics, Yusen Logistics, Echo Global Logistics, JB Hunt Transport, Worldwide Express, and Hub Group
Freight Brokerage Market By Type
0 Truckload
0 LTL
0 Other
Freight Brokerage Market By Application
0 Food & Beverage
0 Manufacturing
0 Retail
0 Auto & Industrial
0 Chemical
0 Other
Freight Brokerage Market By Region
0 North America
0 Europe
0 Asia-Pacific
0 Latin America
0 Middle East & Africa
BY COMPANY
0 C.H. Robinson
0 Expeditors
0 Landstar System
0 TQL
0 Coyote Logistics
0 XPO Logistics
0 Yusen Logistics
0 Echo Global Logistics
0 JB Hunt Transport
0 Worldwide Express
0 Hub Group
0 GlobalTranz Enterprises
0 Allen Lund
0 Transplace
0 Werner Logistics
0 BNSF Logistics
Inquire for Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-36Y633/Global_Freight_Brokerage_Market
Inquire For Chapter: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-36Y633/Global_Freight_Brokerage_Market
SIMILAR REPORTS
Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027 - https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-2H442/digital-freight-brokerage
Global Freight forwarding Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026 - https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-4Q275/freight-forwarding
Global Freight Brokerage Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027 - https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-37S2476/covid-19-impact-on-global-freight-brokerage-services
Logistics Market Forecast, 2017–2027 - https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-3T152/logistics
Global Digital Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026 - https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-28C1583/global-digital-logistics
Valuates Sales
Valuates Reports
+1 425-388-2538
sales@valuates.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn