Invisalign Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 19.7% and Hit USD 10.04 Billion by 2028; Surging Demand for Innovative Orthodontics to Push Development: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Players Covered in the Invisalign Market Research Report Are Align Technology, Inc. (San Jose, U.S.) , 3M (Maplewood) U.S.) , Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland) , Ormco Corporation (Envista) (Brea, U.S.) , 3Shape A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark) , Dentsply Sirona (York, U.S.) , Argen Corporation (San Diego, U.S.) , Henry Schein, Inc. (Melville, U.S.)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Invisalign Market size is expected to reach USD 10.04 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. The surging demand for clear aligners in orthodontic treatment can have a tremendous impact on the market growth, states Fortune Business Insights in a report titled, “Invisalign Market, 2021-2028.” The market stood at USD 2.41 billion in 2020.

Key Development:

January 2021: Ormco Corporation launched Spark Clear Aligner Release 10. It is most substantial upgrade that includes previously unavailable proprietary features with clear aligner therapy. The company also introduced a suite of enhancements for its Approver software and case management portal, designed to give orthodontists greater start-to-finish control and flexibility for more predictable and efficient treatment planning.





COVID-19 Impact:



The COVID-19 disease was first discovered in 2019 and posed a major challenge to health around the world. A few months after the discovery of the coronavirus in China, the effects of the coronavirus outbreak have been felt all over the world. Due to isolation restrictions, some countries have suspended elective surgery and closed dental clinics, which has significantly impacted the dental industry. Initially in China and Italy, and now in most countries, the epidemic has led to national lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, which have had a major impact on elective surgery, thus negatively affecting the market.

Elective operations, for example, were badly impacted in the early months of the epidemic in China and Italy, with estimates ranging from 85.0 percent to 90.0 percent. Moreover, comparable effects were seen in the United States and Other European nations. Compared to pre-pandemic levels, the average monthly treatment volume in the UK had decreased by more than 95% by May 2020.





Market Segments:



Based on the patient age group, the global market can be segmented into teenagers and adults. Because of the rapid acceptance of these technologically sophisticated goods as a therapy, the adult category held the majority of the Invisalign Market share in 2020.

Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals and dental & orthodontic clinics. Because of the rapid acceptance of these technologically sophisticated goods as a therapy, the adult category held the majority of the global market in 2020. The market is divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.



What does the Report Include?



The market report includes a detailed assessment of various growth drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected period. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain the market stronghold between 2021 and 2028.





Increasing Supply of Transparent Aligners to Augment Market Growth



The market is projected to increase as a result of collaborations, new doctor training, and technical advances. Major dental product businesses have been acquiring and launching new products in this profitable sector over the last few years. Straumann, for example, bought ClearCorrect LLC in 2017, and Dentsply Sirona bought OraMetrix in 2018. Through a significant focus on R&D, companies focus on developing new goods and improving present product offers. There is a constant attempt to make the goods more comfortable and sanitary and enhance the 3-D modeling software used to develop these products based on patient’s requirements.

Through training, industry participants also boost knowledge of the product's advantages among orthodontics, dentists, and general practitioners. According to a study published in Progress in Orthodontics in 2018, about 45.0 percent of general dentists providing orthodontic treatment supplied transparent aligners, compared to just 19.0 percent who gave brackets.

Well-established Orthodontic Clinics to Incite Development to North America



North America's Invisalign Market size stood at USD 1.41 billion in 2020, and it is expected to continue to lead the worldwide market during the projected period. The presence of significant firms in the region, such as Align Technology, and rising R&D spending by these important players, are some of the primary reasons contributing to the region's supremacy. Individuals in the region's significant adoption of technologically innovative items are another contributing element.

Furthermore, increasing demand for invisible orthodontics will drive market expansion in the area due to increased awareness of these products in the region. In North America, Other factors that are anticipated to fuel the market expansion in the region include increased demand for these goods from orthodontists, an increase in the clientele of General Practitioners (GPs), advantageous reimbursement policies for dentistry, and the existence of well-established orthodontic clinics. The United States has the largest for clear aligners in the world, followed by China and Spain.





Align Technology, Inc to Hold the Largest Market Share



Align Technology, Inc. is the dominant player in the global market, and it will continue to be so during the forecast period. This growth may be credited to Invisalign, the company's primary product portfolio, which is the only transparent aligner used to address a range of difficult dental conditions, including adults and teenagers with immature teeth. For instance, Invisalign Stickables, a sort of revolutionary sticker developed for use with the SmartTrack material in Invisalign transparent aligners, will be released in September 2020.

Global Invisalign Market Segmentation :



By Patient Age Group

Teenager

Adults

By End User

Hospitals

Dental & Orthodontic Clinics

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World





