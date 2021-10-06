Angel for a Day in LA The Sweetest Creative Contest to Appreciate Today Launches
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring creative drawing contest for talented kids to win 2 sweet seats; watch their favorite soccer team play in LA.
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Angel for a Day in LA; a creative drawing contest for talented kindergarten and elementary school kids who love women's soccer.
Kids participate in Angel for a Day in LA by drawing their favorite Woman Soccer Player; for a chance to win 2 sweet seats (tickets) and watch LA's Best Team Play (in 2022).
First winner announced on 11/01/21 (most creative drawing wins). Every month, a winner will be chosen.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "I love Women's soccer, and have been fortunate to watch Team USA Play at The Women's World Cup. I am really excited about the launch of Angel City FC; and watching Julie Press play and represent LA."
How Awesome Parents Help their Talented Kids Participate?
Sweet Kids are in Kindergarten or Elementary School in LA
1. Parent and kid attend one of our 'A Sweet Day in LA' parties in the Fall (rewarding LA's Best Sweets).
2. Parents need to RSVP and email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to attend any party (and get party location).
3. Kid brings a drawing of their favorite woman soccer player to enter drawing contest and earn the sweetest treats.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "While we can't reward kids soccer game tickets until 2022. The first 5 contest drawing winners will also enjoy a Julie Press FC Angel City Jersey!"
About
The Sweetest Creative Drawing Contest for Talented Kids Who Love Women's Soccer...Participate to Win 2 Sweet Tickets and Watch Your Favorite LA Women's Soccer Team Play in 2022! Our Contest is for Sweet kids who attend Kindergarten and Elementary School in LA. Every month, we will choose a winner, first winner announced on 11/01/21 To learn more visit www.AngelforaDayinLA.com Participate to Appreciate Today!
This Holiday Season, Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring A Sweet Day in LA; The Sweetest Parties for Talented Kids and Rewarding LA's Best Sweets Every Weekend in October, November, and December.
Parents need to RSVP with Sara@RecruitingforGood.com to guarantee entry into party so your talented kid can earn a sweet treat (kids bring a drawing of their parent at work). To learn more visit www.ASweetDayinLA.com.
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #lovelife #makepositiveimpact. We Represent Talented Professionals Looking to land a sweet job and love life.
