Concrete Pumps Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, 2020–2027

Increase in infrastructural investments is one of the key drivers of the global concrete pumps market.

The commonly available types of concrete pumps are truck mounted concrete pumps, stationary concrete pumps, and specialized concrete pumps. Among these, the truck-mounted concrete pumps segment dominates the global market, in terms of value, owing to increase in demand from various industries such as construction and mining. The market is analyzed with respect to different industrial verticals such as industrial, commercial, and domestic.The global concrete pumps market size was valued at $3.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027. Increase in demand for concrete pumps, owing to the implementation and planning of infrastructure projects is anticipated boost the global concrete pumps market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growth of the global concrete pumps market is majorly driven by development in residential, commercial, & industrial construction sectors. However, volatile economic conditions in Latin America limit the growth of the concrete pumps market.Covid-19 Impact AnalysisThe outbreak of COVID-19 has a negative impact on the manufacturing and production of concrete pumps in the first quarter of 2020, and is likely to hamper the market growth throughout the year. This has further affected the demand for concrete pumps from developing countries, including India, Brazil, Vietnam, and India, thereby halting the production activities. In addition, the disruption of supply chains is causing hindrance in manufacturing of the concrete pumps around the globe.Top 10 Key Market PlayersAjax Fiori EngineeringAlliance Concrete PumpsConcord Concrete PumpsDY Concrete PumpsJunjinLiebherrPCP GroupSanySchwing StetterSebhsa Key Market SegmentationBy TypeTruck-mounted Concrete PumpsStationary Concrete PumpsSpecialized Concrete PumpsBy Industrial VerticalIndustrialCommercialDomesticBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA