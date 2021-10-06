Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market To Reach $2.67 billion by 2027 at Growth Rate of 8.7% CAGR: Stratistics MRC
Stratistics MRC report, Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market is accounted for $1.37 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $2.67 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Some of the factors such as an increase in defense spending coupled with the growing demand for fighter jets and growth in global air travel and subsequent demand for new aircraft are propelling the market growth. However, backlogs in aircraft deliveries are hampering the market growth. Based on the application, the environmental control systems segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing command for heat exchangers in environmental control systems of aircraft. Environmental control systems utilize heat exchangers to control the amount of refrigeration airflow in the aircraft cabin. Some of the key players profiled in the Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market include United Technologies, Wall Colmonoy, Woodward, Ametek , Honeywell International, Jamco, Liebherr-International, Lytron, Meggitt, TAT Technologies, Triumph Group, Aavid Thermalloy, Boyd Corporation, and Collins Aerospace.
Vendors Covered:
• Aftermarket
• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
Platforms Covered:
• Rotary-Wing Aircraft
• Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
• Fixed-Wing Aircraft
Types Covered:
• Flat Tube
• Plate-fin
Applications Covered:
• Engine Systems
• Environmental Control Systems
• Airframe
Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market report provides an in-depth study and forecast about the industry covering the complete overview of the market that will assist convey clients and business-making strategies. The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been derived by extensive research methods. Our report enables readers to understand details of the market, latest trends, key drivers and constraints, opportunities, threats, volume and value forecasts, and various investment opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional markets. Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market report also offers company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, key products, and recent developments along with SWOT analysis of profiled players and Porters five forces for deep insights.
