Trendatalytics named as a Digital Marketplace Supplier To The UK government
Prediction Trend Analytics Platform, Trendatalytics, Announces Digital Outcomes and Specialist 5 Supplier Status to the UK Government.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trendatalytics have announced that they have received the Digital Outcomes and Specialist 5 supplier status (DOS 5). This means that they are in place to offer a range of digital services to public sector organisations across the UK as Digital Specialists to the UK Government. After taking part in a competitive application selection process, Trendatalytics has been awarded specialist digital supplier status to supply services to the UK government for Lot 2 (Digital Specialists).
Digital Marketplace
The Government Digital Service (GDS) is part of the Cabinet Office and delivers platforms, products and services that help government to become joined-up, trusted and responsive to user needs. The Digital Marketplace is an online service for public sector organisations to find technology for digital projects. Any public sector organisation, including agencies and arm's length bodies, can buy in digital services and products using the Digital Marketplace.
About Trendatalytics
Trendatalytics is a business to business data platform which enables businesses to access trends data and insights sourced from big data. This is done using a custom machine learning application. The application uses data science principles to deliver predicted consumer trends pulled from publicly available data sources and the insights developed are based on our own proprietary data analysis system based on developed algorithmic and machine learning processes. Their proprietary software is a web search and data analysis platform which is configured to serve a range of data and trends analysis needs. Trendatalytics provides data research services using machine learning and AI which underpins their proprietary web search and data analysis platform. Trendatalytics provides companies within the beauty, fashion, foods and drinks and lifestyle industries with consumer trend data and purchase intent analysis based on millions of active data points.
Trendatalytics provides consumer trend information using publicly sourced data data from across the Internet. The service allows businesses to analyse massive data sets from social media and other web properties to identify and predict trends. Trendatalytics provides consumer insights to companies who use this data as part of their marketing, product development, competitor research and investment opportunity analysis.
Trendatalytics Custom Services
Trendatalytics also provides a range of bespoke and custom reports and services covering data analysis, trends data research, consumer research, competitive analysis, brand analysis and industry analysis covering a range of sectors. Custom services provided include data research analytics, business services and custom data trends research reports.
