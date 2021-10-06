CCHR is Hosting an Open House Commemorating Artists for World Mental Health Day
Harming Artists: Psychiatry Ruins Creativity
Featuring original artwork by local area artists, the open house is being held to bring attention to the many great artists we have lost too soon.
The truth is, each of these great artists and many of the others who have left us were offered 'help" but instead of help they were betrayed and placed on a path which assured their destruction.”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In observance of World Mental Health Day, the Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) is hosting an open house for World Mental Health Day on October 10th at their headquarters located at 109 N. Fort Harrison Ave in downtown Clearwater.
CCHR, a watchdog organization that investigates and exposes mental health abuse, is holding the event in order to raise awareness of the untimely deaths of great artists who enriched our lives, yet left before their work was done. Visitors will not only be able to tour an exhibit comprised of 14 audiovisual displays revealing the hard facts about psychiatric abuses but also view artwork created by local artists to honor those who lost their lives to, or were harmed by, psychiatric abuse.
Names such as author Ernest Hemingway, jazz singer Billie Holiday, actresses Judy Garland, Marilyn Monroe and Vivien Leigh as well as singers Kurt Cobain and Michael Hutchence all died before their time and left a cultural void. These artists, and others, all fell victim to dangerous psychiatric drugs and treatments such as electroconvulsive therapy (ECT).
Providing a jarring historical view of psychiatry, the exhibit is a two-hour self-guided tour which uses educational panels and videos created from interviews with over 160 doctors, attorneys, educators and survivors speaking out on abuse and fraud in the mental health industry. For more information, please call 727-442-8820 or send an email to execdir@cchrflorida.org
About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.
