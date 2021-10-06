Alabama's Adult Education Program Tellis Educational Services Celebrates a Successful First Year

Jonas Tellis Educational Services

In the past 12 months, the program has graduated more than 100 students, some of them currently heading to college using their knowledge to improve their career

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tellis Educational Services is happy to announce that its Alabama Adult Education Program is celebrating the first year of successful operation. The program has achieved tremendous success, helping many students achieve their goals and giving them a fresh opportunity to further their education and improve their lives.

In the past 12 months, the program has witnessed over 100 students graduate. In the last term alone, 45 students graduated, with 40 students officially walking during graduation. Out of the 45, about 15 students made honors, while 6 have already started community college classes in various fields, including culinary, healthcare, etc.

Tellis Educational Services is committed to developing and promoting quality education, especially among adults who have been disenfranchised and now want to pursue academic careers. Their programs are very flexible, and they open doors for an opportunity for people to take the courses, write exams, and receive their certification. As a result, many people who have been through their program have used their qualifications to get promotions in their workplace, get salary increments, and moved on to college to obtain their bachelor's degrees. Some have also acquired education on vocational skills and trades, helping them become independent entrepreneurs. In addition, Tellis Educational Services offers a very affordable education because their primary goal is not to profit; instead, they want to help young people improve their lives through advanced education.

Classes for the fall term beginning September 29, 2021, for online students, and October 1, 2021, in person. Alabama's Adult Education Program will be accepting new enrollments for the next 12 months from December 1, 2021, to January 1, 2021, and only the first 55 applicants are accepted.

Students in Alabama, and surrounding areas like Huntsville, Birmingham, Montgomery, and Tuscaloosa, should take the opportunity to apply and begin their journey into an exciting future.

For more information, please visit https://telliseducationalservices.com/.

About Tellis Educational Services

Tellis Educational Services help students further their education to obtain a high school diploma. Some students go on to college while others get to improve in their careers and profession. They offer classes taught by dedicated and passionate educators who're committed to the success of the students.

