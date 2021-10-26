Author’s book, "How to Beat My Husband's Mistress," Reveals how Women can Respond to Marital Infidelity
An unforgiving heart subjects you to stagnation and bitterness, but a forgiving heart liberates your whole being.”UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infidelity: No one is immune. However, that does not mean it has to destroy marriages and homes. Married women can rise above infidelity by defeating their husbands’ mistresses, says author Scholastica Bassey in her new book, How to Beat My Husband’s Mistress.
— Scholastica Bassey
“This is the first book of its kind,” said Bassey. “While many women choose divorce in the face of infidelity, this book argues that wives don’t have to abandon their marriages, lives, or accomplishments, nor subject their children (if they have them) to the cruel effects of infidelity and divorce.” Instead, Bassey says the book offers wives suggestions for how to beat their husbands’ mistresses with dignity and class—and without any need for physical or electronic contact.
To beat a mistress, the author’s advice includes “surpassing the mistress in those areas that attract your husband and lead to infidelity.” Kirkus Reviews notes that the book includes tips like “dressing attractively, repressing the urge to nag, and providing home-cooked meals at least occasionally.”
Scholastica Bassey is a wife, a mother, and a trained nurse practitioner. Discussing her reasons for writing How to Beat My Husband’s Mistress, Bassey said, “My goal is not to incite physical violence against the mistress, but to instead offer an alternative approach of dealing with a husband’s extramarital affair different from the current practice of separation and divorce.”
Bassey explains, “so many marriages fail because wives often give up too quickly and call it quits.” Fully aware of the power of a woman, Bassey’s greatest hope is that this book will help prevent an unnecessary divorce and disruption of at least one family’s peace, happiness, and stability.
How to Beat My Husband's Mistress is a riveting, insightful, and empowering book that offers a serious message to inspire married women to take charge of their marriages in the face of infidelity.
