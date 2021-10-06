Jeffrey D. Gross MD : expert doctor in disrupting traditional medical care for advancing healthcare in the U.S.
If disruption yields better patient care, and improved outcomes, then Jeffrey D. Gross, M.D. is guilty.HENDERSON, NV, U.S., October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over two decades of his practice, he became more and more dissatisfied with the traditional treatments and their limitations, particularly while biotechnology was improving. Some of the treatments that Dr. Jeffrey Gross learned to deliver during residency are still accepted as the standard for patients with neck and back pain problems, pinched nerves, and slipped discs. Although he is known as the most conservative surgeon, operating on less than 5% of the patients that come through his office, he still wanted to improve on what he can do for patients in need.
Enter regenerative medicine. Dr. Gross turned back to his roots in molecular biology and biochemistry to re-train in the field of regenerative medicine so that he could develop new medical approaches, and be able to have new tools in his toolbox to add to the list of options shared with his patients. Despite challenges in being able to offer cutting-edge stem cell treatments, Dr. Gross is proud to push the forefront of spinal neurosurgery by adding regenerative medical approaches. While remaining compliant with FDA requirements, Dr. Gross is aware of the headwind of pressure from big pharma to suppress these bio-logical therapies.
“There is nothing more honorable than carrying out my duties under the Oath of Hippocrates,” says Dr. Gross in response to being asked about doing what is right for patients, and disclosing all options for them, as opposed to doing what he learned two or three decades earlier, or worse: what health insurance companies are wanting doctors to do in order to make more company profit. He also said in a recent interview: “I look forward to the day where regenerative medical procedures are fully covered by insurers.”
Patients interested in a second opinion to discuss stem cell and other regenerative options for their problems can contact Dr. Gross’ regenerative medicine practice, ReCELLebrate at 1-844-4RECELL, or www.reCELLebrate.com. Dr. Gross is currently working on writing a book for all readers in the field of regenerative medicine based upon the latest knowledge.
Media Relations
reCELLebrate
+18444732355 ext.
info@recellebrate.com