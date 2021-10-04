U.S. High court declines to take up objections to California law on treating truckers as employees

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected an appeal Monday by trucking companies seeking to exempt tens of thousands of truckers from California labor law, a potential first step — though not the final step — toward classifying them as employees rather than independent contractors.
