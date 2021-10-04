Submit Release
News Search

There were 723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,679 in the last 365 days.

U.S. High court declines to take up objections to California law on treating truckers as employees

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected an appeal Monday by trucking companies seeking to exempt tens of thousands of truckers from California labor law, a potential first step — though not the final step — toward classifying them as employees rather than independent contractors.

You just read:

U.S. High court declines to take up objections to California law on treating truckers as employees

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.