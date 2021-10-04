Submit Release
Judge Kevin C. Brazile Under Consideration For Appointment to Court of Appeal

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge C. Brazile, known for his affability and deft leadership as presiding judge when the court faced daunting challenges caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is under consideration for appointment to the Court of Appeal for this district.

