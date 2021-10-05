Submit Release
FDLE, Office of Statewide Prosecution arrest rapper for grand theft, fraud and forgery

For Immediate Release October 5, 2021   BROWARD COUNTY, Fla – FDLE agents, with the assistance of the Office of Statewide Prosecution, arrested Michael Anthony Barnett, 32, for one count of grand theft, one count of organized scheme to defraud, conspiracy to commit organized scheme to defraud and four felony counts of uttering forged checks.   Barnett, a Jamaican rapper, was living in Broward County. The investigation revealed that through identity theft and forgery, he assumed control of a money market account and a line of credit. These fraudulent activities helped finance his career in the last few years.   Barnett was arrested October 4, and booked into the Broward County Jail on a $110,000 bond. The case will be prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.   For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001  

