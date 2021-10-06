"Ancestral Tarot" Voted “Best Divination Book of 2021" Offers Guided Exercises in Self-Discovery & Healing

A guide for using different tarot card spreads to connect with your ancestors and learn about yourself

"Ancestral Tarot: Uncover Your Past and Chart Your Future" by Nancy Hendrickson is a hands-on guide for using tarot cards to gain insights from ancestors.

Not all families are happy and sometimes that pain stretches back into the ancestral mists. This compassionate guide helps people with disrupted or strained family back-stories to heal that rift.” — Alison Cross, author of "A Year in The Wildwood" and "Tarot Kaizen"