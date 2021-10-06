"Ancestral Tarot" Voted “Best Divination Book of 2021" Offers Guided Exercises in Self-Discovery & Healing
"Ancestral Tarot: Uncover Your Past and Chart Your Future" by Nancy Hendrickson is a hands-on guide for using tarot cards to gain insights from ancestors.
Not all families are happy and sometimes that pain stretches back into the ancestral mists. This compassionate guide helps people with disrupted or strained family back-stories to heal that rift.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Nancy Hendrickson's latest book, "Ancestral Tarot: Uncover Your Past and Chart Your Future," voted “Best Divination Book of 2021” by the World Divination Association, is earning praise from experts in tarot and genealogy as well as those who are new to tarot. A practical, hands-on guide for using tarot cards to connect with your ancestors, "Ancestral Tarot," published by Weiser Books, guides readers through the basics of using a metaphysical tool, tarot cards, to gain insights about themselves through their ancestors.
— Alison Cross, author of "A Year in The Wildwood" and "Tarot Kaizen"
According to Benebell Wen, author of "Holistic Tarot," the exercises in "Ancestral Tarot" help readers “learn how to unveil long-forgotten ancestral memories and cultivate stronger bonds with your spirit guides.”
“A unique and in-depth way to examine the family tree, untangle complicated histories, facilitate healing, and adjust the lineage onto a positive path for the future,” says Cairelle Crow, genealogist and founder of Sacred Roots Genealogy, in describing "Ancestral Tarot."
As an expert in both genealogy and tarot, Hendrickson is uniquely qualified to break new ground in exploring the possibilities for personal growth by learning about one’s ancestral heritage through tarot and journaling. Hendrickson, who has studied tarot for decades, is also the author of "The Unofficial Guide to Ancestry.com," "Mastering Ancestry.com Search," and "The Genealogist’s U.S. History Pocket Reference."
“I’m so grateful to the readers who voted for "Ancestral Tarot" as the ‘Best Divination Book of 2021,’” says Hendrickson. “Readers have reached out to tell me how the book has helped them discover patterns in their ancestors’ lives, which has promoted their own healing process.”
Hendrickson will be a featured speaker at the Southeastern Tarot Artists and Readers Conference 2022 (STAARCON) to be held in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, January 21st through 23rd. The conference will also be hosted virtually.
"Ancestral Tarot" is available at Amazon and other major online booksellers and at local bookstores. Hendrickson’s next book is scheduled for release in fall 2022.
About Nancy Hendrickson
Nancy Hendrickson, who lives in San Diego, California, has been featured in publications such as The New York Times and Kiplinger’s for her genealogy work and has written numerous articles for Family Tree Magazine. She currently writes a column for The Cartomancer Magazine and works with other writers as a consultant and editor. You can contact Nancy at her website, sageandshadow.com.
About the World Divination Association
The World Divination Association was established in 2015 and is dedicated to teaching, testing and certifying readers and diviners.
