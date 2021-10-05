Winners named in N.C. Specialty Food Association's competition
RALEIGH – The N.C. Specialty Foods Association recently announced winners of its 2021 product competition during the final virtual Summer of Success event.There was a total of 147 entries in this year’s competition across nine categories. Anna’s Gourmet Goodies of Wake Forest was named Grand Champion for its BIG Chocolate Brownie.The complete list of winners by category includes:
Baked Goods:
Winner:Anna’s Gourmet Goodies of Wake Forest, BIG Chocolate Brownie
Runner-up: Sweater Box Confections of Nags Head, Salted Chocolate Espresso Shortbread
Beverages/Beverage Mixes:
Winner: Alley Twenty Six of Durham, Fresh Strawberry Syrup
Runner-up: Alley Twenty Six of Durham, Pomegranate Syrup
Condiments:
Winner: Julz’s Creations of Durham, Julz’s Best BBQ Sauce
Runner-up: Kitcheneez of Burlington, Homemade Ranch Dressing Mix
Confections:
Winner: Dew Drop Chocolates of Fuquay-Varina, Peanut Butter Yummies
Runner-up: Dew Drop Chocolates of Fuquay-Varina, Chocolate Nut Lovers Clusters
Deli/Dairy:
Winner:Big Delicious Brand of Raleigh, Carolina Sausage Dip
Runner-up: Boxcarr Handmade Cheese of Cedar Grove, Doeling
Honey and Preserves:
Winner: The Little BeeKeeper of Lincolnton, Local Raw Honey
Runner-up: Turmeric Zone of Morrisville, Turmeric with Ceylon Cinnamon and Cloves Honey
Pantry:
Winner: Rising Smoke Sauceworks of Efland, Buzz’N Berry BBQ Sauce
Runner-up: Flavor Seed of Charlotte, Rock Yo Taco Seasoning Mix
Plant-Based Foods:
Winner: Norm’s Farms of Pittsboro, Elderberry Gummies
Runner-up: Norm’s Farms of Pittsboro, Elderberry Wellness Syrup
Snacks:
Winner: SIPPIN SNAX Craft Beer & Wine Snacks of Greensboro, Chocolate Porter Craft Peanuts
Runner-up: The Durham Toffee Company of Durham, Durham Toffee Mash Up
The N.C. Specialty Foods Association serves more than 125 Tar Heel companies. Its mission is to actively encourage and support the promotion and appreciation of the state’s specialty foods and beverages. Learn more and also access the Dish This! catalog to find local, artisan, small-batch products made in North Carolina at www.ncspecialtyfoods.org.
