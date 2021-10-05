FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TUESDAY, OCT. 5, 2021

Winners named in N.C. Specialty Food Association's competition

RALEIGH – The N.C. Specialty Foods Association recently announced winners of its 2021 product competition during the final virtual Summer of Success event.There was a total of 147 entries in this year’s competition across nine categories. Anna’s Gourmet Goodies of Wake Forest was named Grand Champion for its BIG Chocolate Brownie.The complete list of winners by category includes:

Baked Goods:

Winner:Anna’s Gourmet Goodies of Wake Forest, BIG Chocolate Brownie

Runner-up: Sweater Box Confections of Nags Head, Salted Chocolate Espresso Shortbread

Beverages/Beverage Mixes:

Winner: Alley Twenty Six of Durham, Fresh Strawberry Syrup

Runner-up: Alley Twenty Six of Durham, Pomegranate Syrup

Condiments:

Winner: Julz’s Creations of Durham, Julz’s Best BBQ Sauce

Runner-up: Kitcheneez of Burlington, Homemade Ranch Dressing Mix

Confections:

Winner: Dew Drop Chocolates of Fuquay-Varina, Peanut Butter Yummies

Runner-up: Dew Drop Chocolates of Fuquay-Varina, Chocolate Nut Lovers Clusters

Deli/Dairy:

Winner:Big Delicious Brand of Raleigh, Carolina Sausage Dip

Runner-up: Boxcarr Handmade Cheese of Cedar Grove, Doeling

Honey and Preserves:

Winner: The Little BeeKeeper of Lincolnton, Local Raw Honey

Runner-up: Turmeric Zone of Morrisville, Turmeric with Ceylon Cinnamon and Cloves Honey

Pantry:

Winner: Rising Smoke Sauceworks of Efland, Buzz’N Berry BBQ Sauce

Runner-up: Flavor Seed of Charlotte, Rock Yo Taco Seasoning Mix

Plant-Based Foods:

Winner: Norm’s Farms of Pittsboro, Elderberry Gummies

Runner-up: Norm’s Farms of Pittsboro, Elderberry Wellness Syrup

Snacks:

Winner: SIPPIN SNAX Craft Beer & Wine Snacks of Greensboro, Chocolate Porter Craft Peanuts

Runner-up: The Durham Toffee Company of Durham, Durham Toffee Mash Up

The N.C. Specialty Foods Association serves more than 125 Tar Heel companies. Its mission is to actively encourage and support the promotion and appreciation of the state’s specialty foods and beverages. Learn more and also access the Dish This! catalog to find local, artisan, small-batch products made in North Carolina at www.ncspecialtyfoods.org.

