FLAG ALERT: Lowering of US and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of NC House Rep. Dana Bumgardner

Governor Roy Cooper today ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning Thursday, October 7, until sunset October 9, 2021 in honor of NC House of Representative Dana Bumgardner, who passed away on Saturday. Bumgardner represented the 109th District of Gaston County. He was in his fifth two-year term in office. During his time in office, Bumgardner served as insurance chair and current appropriations chair. Services for Rep. Bumgardner will be held on Saturday, October 9 in Gastonia, North Carolina.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper

"We are saddened that Rep. Dana Bumgardner has passed away after a brave battle with cancer. We are grateful for his public service and my family and I are praying for his loved ones and the Gaston County community."

Join us Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code. Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide. Sign up for the North Carolina Flag Alert list.