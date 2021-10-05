October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Recent figures show there were more than 69,000 domestic violence incidents reported in Tennessee in 2020. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Domestic Violence Report for 2020 also shows that domestic violence accounted for 90 murders in the state.

Governor Bill Lee has proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness month, following the national observance. During Domestic Violence Action Week, the state capitol will be lit in purple to represent those who are and have been impacted by domestic violence.

“Communities across Tennessee have worked to help victims of domestic violence by opening full-service Family Justice Centers at 13 locations in the state,” Office of Criminal Justice Programs (OCJP) Director Jennifer Brinkman said. “These centers help victims plan for their safety, meet with police or prosecutors, get medical care, find shelter, get help with transportation or childcare, all in one place to make it easier for people to safety plan or leave dangerous situations. The centers help people find their path out of abusive situations.”

Since the Tennessee Family Justice Center Initiative started in 2012, federal funding from OCJP has totaled more than $15 million. The centers are in Anderson, Claiborne, Davidson, Hamilton, Haywood, Knox, Madison, Overton, Putnam, Scott, Shelby, Sullivan and Washington counties.

If you are a victim of domestic violence or you know someone who is, help is available 24/7/365 at 800-356-6767.