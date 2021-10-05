@FastFoodLegend by Sam Pocker Tastes 15 Million TikTok Views in First 90 Days
Heart-attack hilarity ensues as @FastFoodLegend celebrates the comedy of consumerism through happy meal homages.
The entire premise of @FastFoodLegend was to take a piece of fast food, unwrap it, and pour as many condiments over it as possible, but it's turned into so much more.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food for Thought.
— Sam Pocker, @FastFoodLegend
In three short years, TikTok has grown from an app that showcases dancing teenagers into a cultural powerhouse, driving music, food, news, and political trends changing how people communicate online.
Though brands have broadened their footprint, the TikTok influencer economy is growing briskly. One account that's thinking outside the bun is @FastFoodLegend, the work of the artist Sam Pocker which has become a sensational skyrocket, celebrating 15 million views on TikTok in its first 90 days.
The premise is simple.
In a parallel universe where everything's created from fast food, @FastFoodLegend features satirical fast food hacks, low-quality puppetry using actual fast food items, creations of sculptures using fast food items, and other vibrant viral videos which appear on TikTok - the video-making app that allows users to create short sensations.
Funny food becomes a cultural canvas cooking up the relationship between over-the-counter convenience and pop culture comedy.
Highlights include:
McDonald's Big Mac Video (4.7 million views).
https://www.tiktok.com/@fastfoodlegend/video/6979358713815584005
Mr. Beast Burger Video (4.3 million views).
https://www.tiktok.com/@fastfoodlegend/video/6990945811374918917
Starbucks Video (2.9 million views).
https://www.tiktok.com/@fastfoodlegend/video/7001241927848840453
Chipotle / Taco Bell mashup video (1.2 million views).
https://www.tiktok.com/@fastfoodlegend/video/7007434603459792134
Other delicious delights with prepared products boiled, buttered, and brined features clips using Burger King, McDonald's, Taco Bell, Domino's Pizza, Panera Bread, KFC, Popeye's, Mr. Beast Burger, Sonic, Five Guys, Denny's, Arbys, Wendy's, Guy Fieri's Flavortown, Fatburger, Original Tommy's, Jack In The Box, Del Taco, Shake Shack, Church's Chicken, In-n-Out Burger, Rally's, Jersey Mike's Subs, Starbucks, Dunkin, Little Caesars, Papa Johns, and many other deep-fried fantasies.
"The entire premise of @FastFoodLegend was to take a piece of fast food, unwrap it, and pour as many condiments over it as possible, but it's turned into so much more.” – Sam Pocker
Learn more by visiting @fastfoodlegend on TikTok at https://www.tiktok.com/@fastfoodlegend
Email PR/AD: biz@fastfoodlegend.com
Adam Nelson
WORKHOUSE
+1 212-645-8006
email us here