Statement from Mayor Bowser on the Appointment of Fitzroy Lee as the Chief Financial Officer of the District of Columbia

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, as Mayor Muriel Bowser announced her appointment of Fitzroy Lee as the chief financial officer, the mayor released the following statement:    “Fitzroy Lee has served the residents of the District of Columbia for 20 years in the Office of the Chief Financial Officer, and he has been an integral part of the District’s financial resurgence. Mr. Lee dutifully stepped up to the lead the Office of the Chief Financial Officer earlier this year, and he selflessly has agreed to continue on in the role for the remainder of the term while the search for the permanent CFO continues. I am proud that he has committed to lead the agency at this critical juncture in the District’s history. We appreciate and applaud Mr. Lee’s continued service to the residents of the District of Columbia, and I call upon the Council to consider and swiftly confirm his appointment as we all work together to usher in our recovery, overcome our toughest challenges, and ensure every Washingtonian has a fair shot.”  

