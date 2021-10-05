Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. Files Definitive Proxy Statement; Announces Oct. 20, 2021 Stockholder Meeting
Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of Business Combination with Babylon
Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KURI)
We’re incredibly proud to deliver the opportunity for Alkuri’s shareholders to support the fastest growing digital healthcare company we’ve seen -- public or private.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Special meeting of Alkuri stockholders to be held virtually on October 20, 2021 at 9:00 AM, Eastern Time
— CEO Rich Williams
• Business combination with Babylon expected to close on or about October 21, 2021, subject to stockholder approval, after which Babylon will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BBLN
• The Alkuri Board of Directors recommends that stockholders vote "FOR" all the proposals at the stockholder meeting
Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: KURI, KURIU and KURIW) (“Alkuri”), a special purpose acquisition company, has filed its definitive proxy statement/prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and established September 30, 2021, as the record date in connection with the previously announced proposed business combination with Babylon Holdings Ltd (“Babylon”), a world leader in digital-first healthcare.
“We’re incredibly proud to deliver the opportunity for Alkuri’s shareholders to support the fastest growing digital healthcare company we’ve seen -- public or private,” said Rich Williams, CEO of Alkuri. “In the first half of this year, Babylon grew its revenues by 472% while improving margins and continuing to deliver world-class healthcare by realigning the focus and incentives of care on comprehensive, long-term health and well-being. With the support and commitment of Babylon’s existing shareholders, we are bringing this transaction to our investors at a price that is a clear discount to its peers in our view, despite the fact that Babylon is growing as much as 10 times faster than others in digital healthcare. We believe this creates an incredibly attractive entry point for a category-defining business in a $10 trillion global sector.”
“Babylon’s mission is to make quality healthcare accessible and affordable for every person on Earth,” said Ali Parsa, Babylon’s Founder and CEO. “The extraordinary growth of our company, including the 472% revenue growth we recently announced for the first half of 2021, shows that many partners and clients share our vision to transform the current models of healthcare delivery. The members we serve have shown time and time again that regardless of whether someone is rich or poor, or whether they live in central London, rural United States or a developing country like Rwanda, they all desire smarter, better healthcare. So in Babylon we are working to re-engineer virtually every touch point through the healthcare continuum to deliver a better and more scalable value proposition to all. The Alkuri team have been great partners in this process and we look forward to working alongside them and our new stockholders to realize our mission and deliver another chapter of strong returns.”
Stockholders may vote their shares here.
The definitive proxy statement contains important information about the proposed business combination contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of June 3, 2021, by and between Alkuri, Liberty USA Merger Sub, Inc. and Babylon. The proxy statement/prospectus is available at www.sec.gov.
Alkuri has engaged Morrow Sodali LLC ("Morrow Sodali") as its proxy solicitor in connection with the Special Meeting. Stockholders who need additional copies of proxy materials, to obtain proxy cards or have questions regarding the proposals to be presented at the Special Meeting may contact Morrow Sodali, toll-free at (800) 662-5200 (individuals) or (203) 658-9400 (banks and brokers) or send an email to KURI.info@investor.morrowsodali.com. To obtain timely delivery of documents, stockholders must request them no later than October 13, 2021.
A special meeting of Alkuri’s stockholders to approve the business combination will be held virtually on October 20, 2021 at 9:00 AM, Eastern Time and can be accessed by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/alkuriglobal/2021. Alkuri recommends that you join at least 15 minutes before the special meeting to ensure you are logged in when the special meeting starts. All stockholders of Alkuri are strongly encouraged to read the definitive proxy statement/prospectus carefully and in its entirety before voting, and to vote as soon as possible in advance of the special meeting.
Alkuri recommends all stockholders vote "FOR" all proposals in advance of the Meeting by telephone, via the Internet or by signing, dating and returning the proxy card upon receipt by following the easy instructions on the proxy card.
Your Vote FOR ALL Proposals Is Important, No Matter How Many or How Few Shares You Own.
The business combination is expected to close on or about October 21, 2021, subject to Alkuri stockholder approval and the satisfaction of certain closing conditions. Following the completion of the business combination, Babylon expects to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “BBLN.”
About Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.
Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. may pursue a business combination in any industry, the company intends to favor next-generation technology businesses led by visionary founders and teams leveraging data and artificial intelligence in the areas of Consumer Internet and Marketplaces, Healthtech, Fintech and Mobility.
About Babylon
Babylon is a world leading, digital-first, value-based care company whose mission is to make high-quality healthcare accessible and affordable for everyone on Earth. Babylon is re-engineering healthcare, shifting the focus from sick care to preventative healthcare so that patients experience better health, and reduced costs. Founded in 2013, we have since delivered millions of clinical consultations and AI interactions, with c.2m clinical consultations and c.3.9m AI interactions in 2020 alone. We work with governments, health providers and insurers across the globe, and support healthcare facilities from small local practices to large hospitals. For more information, please visit www.babylonhealth.com/us
This press release may contain forward looking statements. For information about forward looking statements and to read the full proxy statement, please click here.
Bill Roberts
Alkuri Global
bill@alkuri.com