Zebra mussels confirmed in Lake Owasso in Ramsey County (published October 5, 2021)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Lake Owasso, in the communities of Roseville and Shoreview in Ramsey County.

County partners found 13 zebra mussel shell fragments during a SCUBA survey of the lake and DNR staff found a live adult zebra mussel during a subsequent dive search. The initial SCUBA survey was in coordination with a Ramsey County early detection program that includes eDNA analysis and water sampling for zebra mussel larvae.

“Minnesota counties are invaluable partners in helping to prevent the spread of invasive species,” DNR Invasive Species Unit Supervisor Heidi Wolf said. “Early detection programs like this one are important, because early detection can help prevent spread to other lakes.”

Whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires boaters and anglers to:

Clean watercraft and trailers of aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species,

watercraft and trailers of aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species, Drain all water by removing drain plugs and keeping them out during transport, and

all water by removing drain plugs and keeping them out during transport, and Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

Some invasive species are small and difficult to see at the access. To remove or kill them, take one or more of the following precautions before moving to another waterbody:

Spray with high-pressure water.

Rinse with very hot water (120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds).

Dry for at least five days.

Zebra mussels can compete with native species for food and habitat, cut the feet of swimmers, reduce the performance of boat motors and cause expensive damage to water intake pipes.

Anyone who suspects a new infestation of an aquatic invasive plant or animal should note the exact location, take a photo or keep the specimen, and contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist.

More information is available at mndnr.gov/ais.