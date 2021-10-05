Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission to meet Oct. 18 in Davenport

AMES, Iowa – Oct. 5, 2021 – The Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission (MRPC) will meet Monday, Oct. 18, at the Putnam Museum and Science Center, 1717 12th Street, in Davenport.

Interested parties may attend in-person or join the meeting by conference call by dialing 515-817-6093 (long distance charges may apply) and passcode 148 326 945#. The phone line will be active shortly before the meeting and discontinued immediately after the meeting ends. Masks are required.

Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission Agenda 10 a.m. Roll call Welcome and introductions 10:15 a.m. *Approval of July 19, 2021 meeting minutes *Treasurer report and approval 10:30 a.m. Budget -Review current expenditures -Discuss and plan for current year 10:45 a.m. Iowa MRPC duties and procedures -Craig Markley, Iowa DOT Systems Planning Bureau 11 a.m. National and State MRPC Committee reports -Culture and Heritage and interpretive center reports -Marketing -Transportation -Environment, Recreation, and Agriculture 11:30 a.m. Adjourn for lunch 12:30 p.m. Chair report 1 p.m. Comments from Interpretive Centers Ex officio member reports 1:30 p.m. Reports and updates - Young House Museum and Cascade Bridge - Zebulon Pike project - Fairport Hatchery grant Chair report - National board meeting reports 3 p.m. Discussion on increasing public awareness 4 p.m. Future meeting schedule Adjourn

*Action item

Note: The Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission Inc., a 501 (c) (4) tax-exempt fundraising organization, will meet at this location immediately following the meeting of the Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission.

Contact: Emily Whaley, Iowa Department of Transportation, at 515-239-1629 or emily.whaley@iowadot.us.

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Tonnette R. Harris, J.D., Civil Rights Bureau Director at 515-509-8814 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.

The MRPC is a multistate organization that works collectively to preserve, promote, and enhance the scenic, historic, and recreational resources of the Mississippi River; to foster the economic growth of the corridor; and to develop the national, scenic, and historic parkway known as the Great River Road.

As part of the MRPC, the Iowa MRPC focuses on the same mission objectives in relation to Iowa's portions of the National Scenic Byway, the Iowa Great River Road, and the Mississippi River Valley. The governor appoints members to the Iowa MRPC from each of the 10 counties that border the Mississippi River. These include Allamakee, Clayton, Dubuque, Jackson, Clinton, Scott, Muscatine, Louisa, Des Moines, and Lee counties. The Iowa MRPC also includes ex officio members from the Iowa Department of Transportation, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Iowa Tourism Office.