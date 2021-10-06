Barron & Newburger, P.C. Establishes National Attorney Risk Management Practice Group with Significant Hires
Barron & Newburger Expands Practice to Include Counseling and Defense for Lawyers and Law FirmsAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barron & Newburger, P.C. has established an Attorneys Risk Management Practice Group that serves the needs of law firms and attorneys in need of ethical guidance in today’s regulatory environment. The Group will focus on counseling, training, ethical guidance and providing professional representation.
Noah Fiedler and Cassidy Chivers are joining Barron & Newburger as shareholders to spearhead this service. Nabil Foster, a current shareholder of the firm and the leader of Barron & Newburger’s Chicago office will also work with the new team to bridge the common approaches used by the Financial Services team and the Attorneys Risk Management team.
Noah will lead the firms’ office located in the Milwaukee metropolitan area, He has wide-ranging experience defending lawyers in malpractice, fiduciary duty breach, defamation and misrepresentation claims and in disciplinary proceedings. He regularly counsels and educates lawyer and firms across the country on ethics, liability, and risk management topics.
Mr. Fiedler is a member of the Association of Professional Responsibility Lawyers and teaches Professional Responsibility at the University of Wisconsin Law School. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School, and also holds B.S. and A.A degrees from Ambassador University.
Cassidy is located in the Bay Area of California. She has over 20 years’ experience in defending lawyers and law firms in civil and disciplinary matters. She serves as the outside general counsel for a number of California law firms ranging from small partnerships to Am Law 50 firms.
Ms. Chivers is currently serving a four-year term on the State Bar of California’s Standing Committee on Professional Responsibility and Conduct. Cassidy has also been certified by the State Bar of California and the California Board of Legal Specialization as a specialist in Legal Malpractice Law. She obtained her J.D. from the University of San Francisco, and she obtained a B.A., with honors from California State University.
“We are incredibly excited to open this new group” explained Nabil Foster, a shareholder, and the leader of the firm’s Chicago office. “Barron & Newburger has always been committed to helping clients find creative, economically sensible solutions to complex legal, compliance, and management problems. Expanding this approach to lawyers and law firms presents a logical opportunity for us to assist participants in another highly regulated industry.
“Joining Barron & Newburger is an incredible opportunity,” according to Mr. Fiedler. “Cassidy and I are excited to move to this industry leader allowing us to work with a new team which is committed to excellent customer service. We believe we will be able to expand our practices into a broader geographic area and serve the evolving needs of our existing and future clients.”
“Any time a firm has an opportunity to add attorneys of the professional and personal caliber of Noah and Cassidy, it presents an opportunity that cannot be missed, said Thomas Good, the managing attorney of Barron & Newburger. “We look forward to taking the same client committed approach that has built this firm for the last 40 years and expanding into this new business line.
About Barron & Newburger, P.C.
Barron & Newburger, P.C. is a national law firm based in Austin, Texas with offices across the United States.
