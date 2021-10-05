Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2300 Block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, October 4, 2021, in the 2300 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 8:20 pm, Fifth District members responded to the listed location for the report of a robbery. Upon arrival, members learned that the suspects approached a victim at the listed location in a vehicle and brandished handguns. The victim fled the scene and reported no injuries.

The suspects and vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GHG_LDEe06M

Anyone who can identify this vehicle/suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###