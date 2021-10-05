Louisiana Department of Health confirms ninth pediatric death from COVID-19 in state's fourth surge

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health sadly confirms another death of a child during the fourth surge of COVID-19 in the state. The Louisiana Department of Health today reports 39 deaths from COVID, including this child.

The child was between the ages of 12 and 17. No further information will be released on this death.

This brings the total of pediatric deaths during this fourth surge to 9. In total, 18 children younger than 18 have died from COVID in Louisiana.

"Since mid-July, we have mourned the loss of a child to COVID nine times. They say it takes a village to raise a child, but that village also has the responsibility of protecting its children. Masks and vaccines are the protection we have available to us, and we all must do our part," said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer and Medical Director.

How to get a COVID vaccine in Louisiana

Everyone age 12 and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana. The FDA has fully approved Pfizer’s Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine for everyone ages 16 and older. The Pfizer vaccine for those between the ages of 12 and 15 remains under emergency use authorization. Parents should confirm with the vaccine provider that their child is under 18 to ensure the Pfizer vaccine is available before making an appointment.